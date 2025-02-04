Parents and teachers must give Labour's school reforms a chance

Elephants are famous for protecting their young. They travel in herds circling and shielding their loved ones and will fight to the death to protect them. No animal is fiercer nor more frightening in defending what they hold dear.

I am reminded of elephants when I observe what traditionalists are doing, in light of education secretary Bridget Phillipson’s wide-ranging reforms – defending at all costs the legacy of Michael Gove on schools.

What he achieved, albeit building as he acknowledges on Labour, was extraordinary. He drove through academisation, raised academic attainment for the most disadvantaged, and put education standards and excellence back at the heart of the education agenda.

By a distance, he was David Cameron's most successful domestic secretary of state: indeed, he stands out as the most successful of all domestic departmental ministers in the entire 2010-24 period of Conservative governments.

After Gove left the education department, the flame was carried by long-serving education minister Nick Gibb. Success of the strategy was proven to all in the rise in pupil performance in the international school performance league tables overseen by the OECD.

The Conservatives don't have much to celebrate in their 14 years of rule. This is one reason why they are fighting to the death to protect Gove's legacy – lashing out furiously at Labour’s education secretary Bridget Phillipson at all opportunities, most recently yesterday when she gave a speech which went out of its way to praise Gove.

She talked about her own fraught journey through the school system to Oxford, a journey not at all dissimilar to that of Gove himself to Oxford. Both have the authenticity and passion of people who have risen against the odds and know what they are talking about.

Gove, one of the most genuinely courteous figures in politics, has yet to extend the hand of friendship to Phillipson in the way that she has to him and his legacy.

This matters because the world in 2025 is different to the world of 2010. For all the Conservatives' prodigious achievements in schools, the truth is that the world has moved on. In 2025, employers are seriously dissatisfied with the too-narrow skills that schools (and universities) are teaching.

The school system in 2025 is failing one third of our young people by not recognising their intrinsic gifts and qualities, instead telling them that they have failed at GCSE, ingraining a self-fulfilling sense of incompetence. A third of young people in 2025 are suffering mental health problems, a problem not helped and perhaps exacerbated by the focus on exams as the only measure of a young person's capability and worth.

Teachers are dissatisfied and leaving the profession in droves in 2025: there are serious shortages across the country, particularly in certain subjects like maths. The focus on academic achievement by 2025 had squeezed out time for the arts, for sport and for character development, which are enjoyed every day by children in independent schools but should be the right of all throughout the state sector as well; 2025 is not 2010.

What is needed in 2025 is an education secretary to take the agenda not backwards but forward, and who understands how to leverage AI safely to deepen human intelligence and humanity, not undermine it. Phillipson has shown she is prepared to take on the teaching unions and the education 'blob' by introducing a new and more comprehensive inspection system for schools, a move that gives parents information they want to empower them as consumers.

She refused to dispense with grading altogether, as the unions wanted. She may have to water down some of her proposals on academies further in search of a greater end, school improvement for all. After all, the only good test of a policy proposal is: "Does it work?"

It is still early days for Phillipson. But just as Andrew Adonis and other ministers serving under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown praised Gove's serious reforming zeal for all young people, the time may come when the right acknowledges what Phillipson is striving to do to enhance life opportunities and to build a strong Britain. There are serious shortcomings by 2025 in the school system; it is far from the perfect regime that elements of the right persist in asserting.

Elephants famously have long memories. It is time for the elephants to move on.

Anthony Seldon is founding director of Wellington College Education