A lifeline, not a headline: Join The Independent’s SafeCall campaign today

Dear Reader,

At The Independent, we’ve always believed journalism should do more than describe the world – it should try to improve it. Over the years, we’ve stood by causes that matter: from shining a light on the mistreatment of Afghan special forces soldiers who served alongside British troops, to exposing the injustice of indeterminate prison sentences.

This Christmas, we’re asking for your help again as we launch our new campaign with the charity Missing People – the SafeCall appeal.

Every year, more than 70,000 children in the UK are reported missing. The misery that follows – for the child, for the family, for the community – is often hidden. Too many of these young people have nowhere to turn when they need help most. SafeCall will change that. Our goal is to raise £165,000 to help Missing People launch this new, free service – designed with the input of young people themselves – offering round-the-clock support, advice and a route to safety.

You may remember our Brick by Brick campaign last year, when we joined forces with Refuge to build safe homes for women and children fleeing domestic abuse. Thanks to our readers’ generosity, we raised more than £575,000 – enough to fund two new safe houses. That achievement reminds us that real change can happen when we all pull together.

Now I am inviting you to join us once again. Your gift – whether large or small – will translate directly into lives changed. Here’s how your contribution could work:

£10 could help a vulnerable child to speak to a trusted adult in complete confidence via SafeCall

£30 can fund the training of a SafeCall volunteer ready to support children who are missing and exploited

£100 could give hundreds of children access to vital advice throughout the night via our new SafeCall chatbot

Each donation helps build something that lasts – a service available 24 hours a day, created for children who too often feel invisible. Because while many missing children are found quickly, others are not, and every minute that passes increases the risk of harm.

When we launched Brick by Brick, we wanted more than a campaign; we wanted to create a lasting legacy. SafeCall is the same – a lifeline, not a headline. But it can only happen with your support. If you value what The Independent stands for – clear reporting, compassion and a belief in change – please help us reach our £165,000 goal.

Together, we can help bring missing young people to safety.

Thank you,

Geordie Greig

Editor-in-chief, The Independent