It’s that time of year again. When you search WhatsApp for ‘address’ and ‘postcode’ and ‘new house’, in an attempt to find full addresses for your nearest and dearest.

Because who has a physical address book anymore? And even if you do, when’s the last time you updated it? Probably not in the 12 months since you last carried out this same search – all so you can send Christmas cards to your loved ones.

If this is you, then I applaud you for keeping the tradition of sending Christmas cards alive.

In 2023 we sent 91.5 million individual ‘single’ Christmas cards, specially chosen for friends and family, according to the Greeting Card Association. And this figure doesn’t include multipacks of Christmas cards, which many people, including myself, buy.

But there are fears postal price hikes will put people off sending cards this Christmas.

The non-profit retailer Cards for Good Causes partners with more than 70 charities to raise funds. Its chief executive officer Christine Ansell says: “We rely on people buying and sending cards, especially during the Christmas period.

open image in gallery The price of postage has shot up ( James Manning/PA Wire )

“In addition to negatively impacting our ability to generate funds for charities, an increase in the cost of stamps, combined with a reduction in second-class stamp deliveries, could exacerbate social isolation and loneliness.”

I agree. The sending of a Christmas card – or any greetings card – is a simple act with a great reward. It’s a tool of connection that says, ‘I care’, ‘I’m thinking of you’, ‘you matter to me’.

I asked people who’ve stopped sending Christmas cards why. It comes down to two things – time and money.

I get it - sending Christmas cards does take time. There’s a lot to consider: How many people am I sending a card to? How many cards will I need to buy? When will I post the cards? A first-class stamp costs HOW MUCH?!

Ah yes, the cost of stamps. In 2024, the price of a first-class stamp rose from £1.25 to £1.35 in April and then by an inflation-busting 22 per cent to £1.65 in October.

Can you believe there was a time a first-class stamp cost just 70p? And no, I’m not talking about the olden days – this was in 2019. Postage price rises are wild.

In this context it’s easy to see why people would strike ‘send Christmas cards’ off their to-do list as a time-consuming and costly activity.

But it can be done in a time and cost-efficient manner. The trick? Being organised.

How to send Christmas cards - while saving time and money

1. Make a list and check it twice: As in, decide who you want to send a card to so you know how many cards and stamps to buy. And be ruthless with your list. Sarah Goddard, 37, a self-employed charity fundraising consultant in London, says: “We’re all time-poor and if you can’t send a card to everyone, send it to some of them. For example, your friends who live alone or live remotely or who you haven’t connected with in a long time or who are going through a hard time - prioritise popping them a card in the post. If you send a card to three or four friends out of your wider friendship group, that’s still three or four moments of human connection, people whose days you will have made brighter and put a smile on their face.”

open image in gallery Prioritise cards for people who live alone or remotely ( Getty/iStockphoto )

2. Buy multipack cards: The average price of an individual ‘single’ Christmas card in 2023 was £1.94, according to the Greeting Card Association. Not a huge expense at all. But to save time and money, buy your cards in multipacks. I bought my Christmas card packs from the British Heart Foundation, as the charity has supported someone close to me this year. They have packs of cards starting from £4.00 for eight cards.

3. Go second-class. Second-class stamp costs 85p – a bargain compared with a hefty £1.65 for first-class. I’m sending 18 cards this year. It would cost £29.70 to send 18 cards first-class. Opting for second-class will cost £15.30. That’s a £14.40 saving that’ll cover the cost of a couple of Christmas drinks with people I’m seeing in person.

‘I made a New Year’s Resolution to send cards’

Keziah Hunt-Earle, 35, head of finance for a travel firm, says: “I started sending cards as a New Year’s resolution one year. I’m not great at staying in touch on my phone so sending cards for major occasions with a proper life update is a way of showing I care.

“So many of my friends now say they look forward to receiving my cards because I write a full message. And since I started being a card-with-letter sender, I now receive cards with longer messages from friends and family, which I adore.

“As for cost, if your friend or family member isn’t worth an 85p stamp and a couple of pounds on a card, are you really that close to them? Yes, it is expensive to buy and send a lot of cards so I don’t send one to every acquaintance, but it’s fully worth the money to share news and season’s greetings with my closest friends and family.”

PS: E-cards. Just say no.

Talia Loderick is a Money Coach (talialoderick.co.uk)