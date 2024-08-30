The one thing men do at the gym that drives me mad
Poet and artist Frieda Hughes explains the phenomenon of ‘mobile phone men’ – the guys at her gym who seem to think scrolling through Instagram counts as a workout
MOBILE PHONE MEN
On waking, the expectant hours of a day circle like bees
In the air above my head. I’d bat them away and go back to sleep
But a roof leak in the pouring rain and the strings of obligation
Force me out of bed. Insurance renewals
For house, car, van and contents,
MOTs on vehicles, blood tests on me; culling water lilies
In chest-high waders to give fish room to breathe,
And then the gym. Those three flights of stairs
Are sometimes like climbing a cliff face in concrete slippers
And three-inch long fingernails. Despite limbs like logs
I work my way through the moving metal and mean it,
Ten reps at a time. But the obstacles are men on their mobiles
Sitting mindlessly on equipment they have just used,
Or intend to use or will never use. Each unmoving man.
Is spellbound by Snapchat, WhatsApp, playlists, emails,
Facebook, TikTok and texts. While the women seem immune
The men are hooked line and sinker, not masters of their own minds.
In between each set they sit, transfixed for too long
To work up a sweat. They come to maintain their muscle mass
And polish up their fitness levels via hours on Instagram.