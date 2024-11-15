Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

poetry

Why I’m having to re-home a much-loved family pet

... I’m not fat-shaming, but my pet python has simply become too large, writes poet and artist Frieda Hughes

Friday 15 November 2024 06:47 EST
(Frieda Hughes)

THE (FIVE FOOT) LONG GOODBYE

I have been saying goodbye to her an inch at a time,

Stroking down her satin overlaps as if

She will vibrate with some kind of recognition

After Christmases of chilling indifference

Through the turn of the leaves and the spiral of the sun.

She has grown a handspan a year

For nine years now, leaving me her old clothes,

Slipping out of them like a corkscrew,

Sometimes soaking for days in her bath

To loosen the folds.

The foot-long baby I brought home

Has split her skin more times

Then I have ever fallen out of a dress.

Her receipts have faded in the snake file

Until the date of her purchase is almost indistinguishable

From the matt of the paper; a disappearing souvenir.

Tomorrow, she will twist her length into new branches

And peer through the glass in a biology schoolroom

To the delight of children, all fighting for adulthood

Through the prisms of Shirley’s eyes.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in