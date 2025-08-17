Pricing people out of using Mounjaro would be bad news for the NHS

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There were scenes of shock in pharmacies across the country when a notice from pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly hit inboxes out of nowhere last week. The wholesale price of its popular weight-loss drug Mounjaro, administered via jabs, was going to more than double from the start of September. While Eli Lilly has struck an, as yet secret, deal with the NHS, this massive increase will hit the vast majority of patients who are prescribed Mounjaro privately.

More than a million Britons are estimated to already be taking Mounjaro, and scores more are interested in using it to start their weight-loss journey. So, when the news of this massive price hike went public, it wasn’t only pharmacists who were worried and disappointed.

The first message to concerned patients is don’t panic and don’t stop taking your medication; your local pharmacy is ready and willing to talk you through the options going forward. There are alternatives to Mounjaro that, for now at least, remain cheaper. They may be right for you, but it is essential that you get professional advice before you do anything, and your neighbourhood pharmacist is best placed and most on hand to give that advice.

The consequences of this unprecedented price hike won’t just hit patients; they will also hit the pharmacies on Britain’s high streets. The finances of the whole pharmacy sector are already in a state of crisis after years of underfunding. The price hike for Mounjaro will put it under more financial strain. Unless the government steps in and offers the sector a fairer funding settlement for our NHS work, then, inevitably, we are going to see more pharmacies close and more communities robbed of the vital service on their street corner. If the government really wants pharmacies to be the “front door” of its Neighbourhood Health Service, then it needs to act now.

We call on the other weight-loss manufacturers to hold their nerve and hold their prices. The British market for weight-loss jabs was only set to grow, but it will only achieve that growth if treatment remains affordable to the average patient.

There is a real danger that patients priced out of Mounjaro, but anxious to maintain treatment, turn to sourcing replacements online. If other manufacturers follow suit and up their prices, that danger will only grow. In their desperation, patients could well end up sourcing counterfeit jabs online, which are completely unregulated and potentially extremely harmful. At the click of a mouse, patients can find themselves buying jabs having no idea what they contain, or if they were manufactured in safe conditions, no matter what picture the unscrupulous sites use to tempt them in.

We are urging patients to be extremely cautious and vigilant when looking to buy weight-loss medication online. If it looks too good to be true, it almost certainly is. Again, talk to your trained and regulated community pharmacy, which is there to help.

There is a real risk it won’t end here. Although the companies would deny it, tariffs and the noise from the White House would seem to be hitting this side of the Atlantic. British patients must not become pawns in a wider dispute about the costs of medicines arising from President Trump’s recent letter to the US drug manufacturers.

For now, it seems that weight-loss jabs prescribed privately are the easy win for pharma giants, but we are concerned that companies may increase the prices of more medicines as a result of tariffs. Any increases in wholesale prices, even for drugs prescribed by the NHS, will impact the sustainability of the sector.

The Mounjaro price hike came out of the blue. It could prove just the start. Exploding prices for pharmaceuticals risks a genuine and rapid crisis. Ministers need to urgently develop contingency plans; otherwise, we risk the system that keeps vital medicines flowing to patients entering an unprecedented era of uncertainty.

Dr Leyla Hannbeck is CEO of the Independent Pharmacies Association