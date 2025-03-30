No mother wants a teddy cuddling a pink prosecco bottle – trust me

Mother’s Day – along with Valentine’s, Father’s Day and Halloween – fits into that category of “celebrations that feel rather vague.” It originated in the UK in the 16th century, when people were encouraged to visit their “mother church” (the church where they were christened) on the fourth Sunday of Lent – hence why the date changes each year.

Our ancestors' benevolent overlords were generous and granted workers a day off for this activity. And thus, the day moved away from the church and into the home as families were reunited together, and the opportunity was taken to celebrate mothers up and down the country. How nice.

But times have changed, and while it’s lovely that there is an annual celebration for mothers, we really should be celebrating the women who brought us into this world on a daily basis.

I find the barrage of pastel and pink as you walk into any supermarket and many shops at this time of year overwhelming in its unoriginality. Teddy bears cuddling bottles of blush prosecco stacked high as though that is the token of appreciation that the person who grew you really wants.

I don’t know about you, but for my Mother’s Day there is something I’d like for all mothers: to see the end of the phrase “Mummy Juice” – the idea that mothers need to drink in order to cope with parenthood.

We’ve all seen the coasters, naff prints, Etsy T-shirts and memes. It both demeans and serves as a veiled idea that the mental load that most women I know are under, can be eased by a glass or bottle of wine. This is a dangerous and perilous place for wine to find itself in. Women shouldn’t feel that they have to mask the stress of life with a glass of wine, much less than any man should – but I don’t see jazzy-font-logo on tops designed for them.

Perhaps this all seems a little too serious – this is a wine column after all. But, having worked in the wine industry for a long time, I know how important it is to be respectful of this beautiful product. So, instead, how about we rectify the gender imbalance, and just support women in what can be an incredibly stressful and overwhelming time in their lives instead of trivialising it with a meme? Just a thought...

Now that we’ve got that cleared up, it’s probably a good idea to give some inspiration on what to enjoy on Mother’s Day (beyond ensuring she has a restful day doing whatever she likes). Just make sure you step away from the teddies bearing gifts.

If you want to stay classic, then opt for champagne. And should you find yourself in a supermarket rush, you won’t go wrong with Tesco Finest Vintage Champagne 2017 – it’s the breakfast-in-bed of champagne, with aromas of baked golden pears and hot buttered toast. Just make sure that you select something with a little thought (I’ve given a few pointers below).

And what do I want for Mother’s Day? Well, I am hoping for a lie-in, followed by a day punctuated with good food, wine, and a showering of love for everyone in my family. And – most importantly – I’ll be raising a toast to my mother, who, as well as the gift of life, gave me a love of wine too. Cheers to that!

The best wines for Mother’s Day 2025

Gusbourne Blanc de Blancs Sparkling, England, 2019

Available from Gusbourne, £65, 12 per cent ABV

open image in gallery Gusbourne Blanc de Blancs Sparkling, England, 2019 ( Rosamund Hall )

I still remember the first time I tried this wine, albeit an earlier vintage, and was struck by just how damn fine it was. It's absolutely the sort of wine you should be toasting your mother with all year round, not reserving it for one day a year. It delivers lashings of fresh lemon, green apples, slices of white peaches, all wrapped up in whips of creaminess and soft toast with fine persistent bubbles.

Aerides Xynisteri, Makarounas Winery, Cyprus, 2023

Available fromThe Wine Society £16, 12 per cent ABV

open image in gallery Aerides Xynisteri, Makarounas Winery, Cyprus, 2023 ( Rosamund Hall )

Excitement lies in the unknown. And while this wine might not be unknown, it is definitely exciting. Made from xynisteri, the local grape of Cyprus, it’s a beautiful switch for anyone who enjoys chablis, sancerre or albarino. Think crunches of apples, zests of lemon and a bracing, salty lick of the ocean too – invigorating and energetic, feelings I definitely aspire to.

Judith Beck Pink Rosé, Austria, 2024

Available from Hop Burns & Black £16.95, 12 per cent ABV

open image in gallery Judith Beck Pink Rosé, Austria, 2024 ( Rosamund Hall )

Yes, you may see a proliferation of pink around this time of year, but there aren’t many bottles that are as tasty as this one. This is one of my favourite rosés, made by the outstandingly talented winemaker Judith Beck. A blend of the Australian varieties zweigelt and blaufrankisch, it’s bristling with crunchy cranberry, tart wild strawberries and a hint of pink grapefruit.

Buenas Vides, Specially Selected Cabernet Franc, Argentina, 2024

Available from Aldi (in store) £8.99, 13.5 per cent ABV

open image in gallery Buenas Vides, Specially Selected Cabernet Franc, Argentina, 2024 ( Rosamund Hall )

Cabernet franc’s spiritual homeland is in the Loire Valley and Bordeaux, but here it’s undergone a trans-Atlantic journey to Argentina (famed more for malbec), where it presents itself in an entirely different way. If you’re looking for a good value, fuller bodied red that delivers on flavour and quality then this is just the ticket. It’s bursting with ripe raspberry, red currants, blackcurrants, cherries, and a sprinkle of sweet cinnamon spice too. It’s not cloying thanks to its good acidity, and has inviting, smooth tannins.

Rosamund Hall (DipWSET) is a freelance writer, presenter and columnist specialising in wine and spirits as well as travel and lifestyle