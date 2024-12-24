Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

With the failure to agree on a ceasefire in Gaza, the escalating violence in the West Bank, and the looming threat of a broader regional conflict involving Israel and Iran, discussing “peace” may feel like an impossible task. But it is precisely in these moments of crisis that we must redouble our efforts to seek solutions.

This moment – the worst for Israelis and Palestinians in living memory – has been reached because when Middle East peace talks became too difficult, or were sabotaged, the world walked away, leaving it to “next time”. The last time we said “next time” has now resulted in the greatest loss of life we have yet seen, destabilising the region, and leaving generational catastrophe. We cannot make this same mistake yet again.

This is why Keir Starmer’s commitment to establishing an International Fund for Israeli-Palestinian Peace and convening an “inaugural meeting in London, to support civil society in the region” is so significant. The prime minister’s pledge reflects growing global momentum to support peacebuilding efforts from the ground up, ensuring that the voices of those who have long worked for equality, security and dignity for all are not only heard, but are actively shaping the societal and political conditions that real conflict resolution will require.

Over successive failed attempts at Israeli-Palestinian diplomacy – the last of which was over ten years ago – there has been too little focus on the societal factors that have contributed toward diminishing diplomatic returns. Why have we seen no real attempt to scale and centre the vital work being done by Israeli and Palestinian peacebuilders who are advocating within and between each society for real conflict resolution, and can radically improve any future process’ chances?

The debate around “top-down” versus “bottom-up” approaches is a red herring. We need both, with each dynamic strengthening and opening up space for the other.

This is where the International Fund for Israeli-Palestinian Peace comes in: it is the tool to scale and sustain these grassroots efforts, helping to create the societal infrastructure, trust, political momentum and new ideas that are needed for a negotiated peace. It draws much of its inspiration from the International Fund for Ireland, established in 1986 in the depths of the Troubles, when peace seemed as distant a prospect in Northern Ireland as it does to many today in the Middle East.

Drawing together the investments of the US, UK, EU and the Commonwealth countries, it went on to become what Blair’s chief negotiator Jonathan Powell – serving today as Keir Starmer’s national security advisor – once called the “great unsung hero of the Good Friday Agreement”, itself the most historic and lasting and legacy of Labour’s last period in government.

There is cross-party enthusiasm in the UK Parliament for such a fund. In addition to the support of other Labour leaders such as foreign secretary David Lammy and chancellor Rachel Reeves, it is worth recalling that it was a Conservative government, in 2018, which gave UK endorsement for the idea of such a fund. Former prime minister Rishi Sunak, as well as the Liberal Democrat leadership, have consistently given their public support, too.

We, the joint authors of this piece, in both government and opposition, have respectively championed this idea for many years. It is a project that has generated unusually wide parliamentary support. The events of and since 7 October demonstrate that now is the time for action, and for this newly minted UK government to take the lead.

Keir Starmer’s commitment also aligns with the growing international recognition that civil society must be central to any diplomatic solution. In 2020, the US Congress passed the Middle East Partnership for Peace Act, which is investing $50m a year into such efforts, signed into law by President Trump in the final days of his first administration.

Earlier this year, the G7 leaders made an unprecedented commitment, affirming that civil society peacebuilding is a critical component for a negotiated peace, calling for coordinated and institutionalised support for these efforts, and setting the stage for the establishment of an International Fund that could implement such a vision.

This alignment between the UK’s leadership and the international community is timely. The events of 7 October and the ongoing violence have deepened divisions and mistrust between communities, playing into the hands of extremists on both sides. Repairing this trust is an essential part of the recovery process, and it is here that the work of civil society peacebuilders becomes even more critical.

Starmer’s announcement that the foreign secretary will host an inaugural meeting in London to support peacebuilders is a vital first step – very much in line with David Lammy’s “progressive realism”. This meeting will help to solidify the UK’s role as a leader in shaping the future of the region.

The British government is in a good position to do this for three reasons: Firstly, the very public reaching out to diplomatic partners, and joint ministerial visits, emphasises the government turning a page on its key relationships. Secondly, Britain retains a significant influence in the Middle East, often bridging across those who may have differences with each other. And, thirdly, there is the experience of Northern Ireland. Because of his personal and professional engagement with the latter, Keir Starmer is fully aware of the important role civil society has played in helping to lay the foundations for peace.

The UK is and always has been a natural convener. That role is needed now more than ever. The prime minister and foreign secretary can now follow through on this commitment, convene their G7 allies and partners in the region – alongside the peacebuilders working every day on the ground – and set into a motion an institution that learns the lessons from the failures of the past, and sets Israelis and Palestinians on the path to a more just, peaceful and secure shared future.

Alistair Burt is a former MP and was minister of state for the Middle East at the FCO from 2010-2013 and minister of state at the FCO and DFID from 2017 to 2019.

Wayne David is a former MP and was shadow minister for the Middle East and North Africa from 2023 to 2024, and shadow minister for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs from 2020 to 2021