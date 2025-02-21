Hoots of desire: how an owl’s frustrated yearning led to cross-species obsession
Poet and artist Frieda Hughes finds an unlikely admirer as a male owl’s obsession with her turns into an intense battle for love during mating season
MATING SEASON
As one of five males he has discovered
The only female is engaged, monogamy being an owl undertaking
That cannot be snatched from the claws of his Eurasian rival.
He paces and hoots, calling out his frustration
And demanding attention, his hormones boiling like a teenager’s,
And then he sees me, skirting the inside of the aviary, escaping.
Daily, he bangs his beak on the glass of the door
That separates his home from mine,
A defrosted day-old chick dangling from the tip
As if offering dinner – perhaps with wine.
He bulldozes door-gaps for entry,
He flies at my shoulders determined to mate
Or maybe impregnate my left ear.
Stroking his feathers down I explain
That I am entirely the wrong species
And point at crows pairing, and the twin aspects
Of garden dove and wood pigeon couples.
But he will not desist until the season is over
When his blood cools, I lose my lustre,
And his ardour reverts to disinterest.
