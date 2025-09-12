Cutting aid funding now could bring a dangerous resurgence in malaria

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Malaria is on a troubling trajectory”. The words of The Global Fund to end AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in their annual results report published this week.

The Global Fund To Fight Aids, TB and Malaria is the world’s largest funder of health programmes to combat malaria around the world. In fact, they’ve invested more than $20 billion (£14.7bn) in efforts to fight the disease since they were set up in 2002. In countries where they invest, malaria deaths had fallen by 29 per cent between 2002 and 2023. And this is despite the populations of these countries rising significantly by nearly 50 per cent.

With around 600,000 people still dying from the disease every year, mostly children in sub-Saharan Africa, this disease has a hugely significant human impact.

The Global Fund and its chief, Peter Sands, are so often the much-needed voice of optimism in the ongoing fight to end one of the world’s oldest and deadliest killers. So, when they say: “Malaria is on a troubling trajectory” – very loud alarm bells should be going off for leaders around the world, including here in the UK.

A perfect storm of challenges has presented the very real threat of a resurgence in malaria. Some malaria-carrying mosquitoes have started building resistance to existing tools, making interventions less effective and stressing the importance of continued investment in research and development (R&D). Extreme weather events caused by climate change have made the disease harder to predict, as mosquitoes find new habitats to breed in where there may be few malaria protections in place. A rise in humanitarian crises, including in sub-Saharan Africa, have seen preventative measures against the disease wiped out alongside health programmes.

And of course, funding is now in significant peril. Back in April, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said nearly three quarters of their country offices reported disruptions to health services following cuts, with impacts continuing to be felt across malaria-endemic countries.

The devastation caused by a resurgence in malaria is hard to imagine. It would mean tens of thousands of young children dying, despite there being effective means of helping them. It would mean families losing their life savings as they pour them into helping loved ones. It would mean increased geopolitical instability in some of the poorest parts of the world at a time when building greater stability is needed more than ever.

And one thing we can be certain of is that its impacts will ripple right across the globe. Our own research published last year showed the close link between controlling the disease and economic prosperity, both domestically and globally, including in G7 countries such as Britain. The research showed that were we to get back on track to end malaria by 2030 we could see an economic boost of over $140 billion for malaria-endemic countries, including a rise of over $80 billion in international trade.

Leaders here in the UK should take note as the UK has long been a leader in the malaria fight. We were a founding member of the Global Fund and have been one of their top backers over the years. Likewise with R&D, the UK’s one of the biggest funders globally and our scientists have played a pivotal role in recent innovations like the malaria vaccines, as well as in pioneering new drugs and new, more powerful mosquito-killing nets

And this November, the government will have the opportunity to remain a leader as it makes its commitment to the Global Fund as part of its "replenishment". Falling short could well trigger a major resurgence in the disease. But a full commitment would send a clear message to the world of the UK’s intention to build wider global security and, most importantly, save the lives of millions of children around the world.

Gareth Jenkins is executive director of advocacy and strategy at Malaria No More UK

This article was produced as part of The Independent’s Rethinking Global Aid project