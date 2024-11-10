Alexei Navalny would know how to stand up to Trump

Donald Trump will interpret the US election results as a mandate to rule with a gauntlet of steel (“He may be capable of random cruelty and stupidity, but Trump is no Nazi dictator”, Friday 8 November).

Sugar-coating our national peril ill-serves what we must undertake.

The forces for democracy must exercise their remaining political power, legal and economic influences to mitigate or slow the implementation of his policies. This means resistance by “blue” cities, counties and states.

This may also mean the consideration of tactics including campaigns of non-compliance, civil disobedience, boycotts and general strikes. Many Americans of conscience will find themselves serving prison terms or forced into exile as political refugees.

Alexei Navalny wrote: “It is not shameful to do little. It is shameful to do nothing. It is shameful to let yourself be frightened.” Americans are terrified, but managing fear and expectations must guide our responses to the de-democratisation of our country. We do not choose the times in which we live, they choose us – but this is not to say that we do not have moral agency.

A pro-democracy coalition failed in this election; we must succeed, however long it takes, in the restoration of American democracy.

Eric Radack

Santa Fe, United States

How the Democrats were defeated

Allan Lichtman, the “prophet” of the US elections who has predicted the outcome of every presidential election since 1984, royally missed his mark this time (“I was the only pollster to predict the Trump landslide – this is how I did it”, Friday 8 November).

How come Lichtman’s 13 “keys” to winning the White House failed this time?

Joe Biden’s late withdrawal distorted the 2024 race. If there had been primaries, it is not certain that Kamala Harris would have been chosen as the Democratic nominee.

Even though the US economy is officially doing well, many citizens do not have that impression.

There may not have been “sustained social unrest during the term” – one of his key predictors – but a subject like immigration has stirred up mutated passions that have done a lot of harm to the Biden administration.

Sylvio Le Blanc

Montréal, Canada

Now the US is back in charge

With the election of Donald J Trump, America is preparing to resume its role as the leader of the free world and the most important country on Earth (“What could a second Trump presidency mean for foreign affairs?”, Wednesday 6 November).

This new regime will be welcomed by their friends, particularly those embroiled in wars not of their choosing, such as Ukraine and Israel.

Ukraine can expect a deal to be worked out with Russia ending their conflict speedily. Israel will be relieved of the restrictions placed on it by Joe Biden’s administration, freeing it to pursue the war with Iran and its proxies as per its own requirements.

Their adversaries – Russia, China and Iran – are not happy with democracy. They will be more restrained in their adventures against the US and its interests around the globe.

Len Bennett

Ottawa, Canada

Trump can redefine his legacy

As a Muslim, I see Donald Trump’s re-election as one filled with challenges – but also immense potential (“So Trump reckons he can end the Gaza war within hours? Good luck with that…”, Thursday 7 November).

His return to the presidency, despite numerous controversies and legal battles, exposes a deep divide within American society. Yet, in this division lies an opportunity for Trump to redefine his legacy, not as a divisive figure, but as a leader who values justice, humility, and compassion.

Islam teaches that true leadership is grounded in service to others, with a focus on fairness and the welfare of all. Trump’s re-election has given him the chance to fulfil the promises of unity and peace he made on the campaign trail and to foster security and reconciliation – not only for America, but for the world.

Malik Fraz Ahmad

Bradford

Sick and tired

I am suffering from an ailment not previously known to medicine. Symptoms include sleepless nights, continuously angry by day and incurable anxiety. Its name is Trumptrauma.

David Felton

Wistaston, Crewe

If you can’t beat him…

Your cartoonist Dave Brown must be delighted with the US election result. Four more years of lampooning Mr Trump, as Dave does so wonderfully.

Thank you for your generosity with the printers’ ink. Keep up the great work at The Independent.

Bernie Smith

Parksville, Canada