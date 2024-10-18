I live in London and I find the quality of life is blighted by the barrage of announcements that the average train traveller now has to endure each day on the London Overground.

Every conceivable danger is highlighted and repeatedly warned against – not just the traditional “mind the gap”. The suggestion seems to be that the London Overground is a minefield which the stupid and unwary traveller has to negotiate in a constant state of awareness.

Our fellow travellers must be treated with suspicion; TfL demands we report them to the authorities at a second’s notice.

No longer are we a happy band – oh, no – but one travelling in fear, and snitching on each other.

Am I going over the top in suggesting that this is a rather sinister development in the day’s commute?

John Haywood

London

Along came Kemi

Just when you thought the Tory party couldn’t get any nastier, along comes Kemi Badenoch to prove us all wrong. (“Kemi Badenoch slammed over ‘disgraceful’ and ‘wrong’ mental health claims in controversial pamphlet” – 18 October 2024)

Her views on maternity benefits, children with additional needs, civil servants and those suffering from mental health conditions are beyond belief in a so-called civilised country.

The only positive possibility is that her extreme views will condemn the Tories to even longer in the wilderness – assuming she wins the leadership election, which seems highly likely.

David Felton

Crewe

Vengeance of the VAT

While I am not opposed to the policy, I do think charging VAT on private school fees will backfire on the Labour party (“School VAT tax raid to go ahead, insists Bridget Phillipson” – 07 October 2024). The parents will perceive this increase to be an “attack” on their children and thus will seek to extract revenge for it.

I attended a private school, so I know very well the fear and snobbery which drives those who wish to segregate their children from the rest of society.

There is no chance of reasoning with those emotions. I would bet some of those parents will have no limit as to how far they will go to get back at Labour over this, and will use their social power to do so.

Philip Duval

Manchester

The push for plant power starts with GPs

The Independent published an article this week about the letter backed by Tim Spector and other health experts (myself included), which is calling for vegan food to be the default in hospitals. (“Food guru Tim Spector and health experts call on NHS to make vegan food the norm in hospitals” –16 October 2024)

In a move towards the same direction, the Royal College of General Practitioners offered a plant-based lunch at their annual conference on 3-4 October. However, there has been backlash from attendees who felt they had to seek out meat-based meals elsewhere.

This lack of understanding of the wider issues of consuming animal proteins, and the unwillingness to consider plant-based meals as complete, shows a need for far more training in nutrition and planetary health amongst GPs.

It also begs the question: What chance have we got at improving public health when even GPs don’t understand the impact of animal proteins on disease prevention?

Dr Rebecca Jones

Address Supplied

An end to the brutality and violence in Gaza is long overdue

Approximately 100,000 people are currently trapped in the Jabalia Refugee camp in the north of Gaza. They have been deprived of any deliveries of aid, including food, water and medical supplies for 18 days now, while under heavy bombardment from the Israelis. (“US gives Israel 30-day deadline to allow Gaza aid or risk losing arms shipments” – 16 October 2024)

Many have already called for a humanitarian corridor to be opened to allow food, fuel and medical supplies into the camp. The Israeli government needs to listen and order their military to take urgent action to allow aid into Jabalia immediately.

After a year of unceasing violence, it’s time to show some humanity – some compassion – to these innocent Palestinian people.

The near-destruction of Hamas, with their leader now dead, means prime minister Benjamin Netanyah has the perfect opportunity to negoitate and bring this brutality to an end.

Genevieve Forde

Address Supplied