Syria doesn’t have to become a jihadist hellhole

Sam Kiley is far too pessimistic about Syria’s future (“The House of Assad has finally fallen – but chaotic Syria could still be torn apart”, Monday 9 December).

Yes, there are huge problems confronting the rebel coalition – but so far, they are doing the right things.

Firstly, they have announced their goal of creating a multinational state that would protect the freedom of all minorities. Then, they announced that the previous government would be asked to stay on to manage key functions, such as the economy.

To assist the new government, the US has been bombing Isis installations to eliminate its malevolent intent to turn Syria into a jihadist state, one adhering to the strictest form of Sharia law.

Israel is negotiating with the coalition – not directly, but through Druse and Kurdish officials, which both have a vested interest in helping Syria to be a multinational state.

With the influence of Iran and Russia now gone, many Syrians are returning back to Syria. Europe has stopped Syrian asylum applications in anticipation that such refugees will now go back to help rebuild their country.

A lot will depend on whether Donald Trump will return America to isolationism – but he has already said: “It’s not our war.”

As long as the West, Israel and other Middle Eastern countries see it in their interest to create a peaceful Syria, its descent into a jihadist tyranny will be forestalled.

Larry Shapiro

Alberta, Canada

The drip-drip of discontent

James Moore is to be applauded for highlighting the high-handed actions of the water companies (“Thames Water got itself into this mess – but its customers will pay the price”, Tuesday 10 December).

Just to prove how toothless a regulator Ofwat is, the chief executive says: “We expected water firms to have a culture of transparency.” Since when have private companies disclosed anything that may damage their bottom line or further denigrate their image with the general public unless forced to do so by legislation?

The roughly £10bn spent annually by Ofwat is literally money down the drain.

Many of their staff are ex-employees of the water companies and, in my opinion, are unwilling or unable to have any meaningful impact on polluting habits, undeserved executive bonuses and excessive debts.

Ofwat’s utter toothlessness is demonstrated by the fact that they have rated Thames Water as “average” and Severn Trent as “good”. I hate to think what they would have to do to earn a “bad”.

The current government needs to show some resolve by ensuring that water companies cease their unfettered discharge of raw sewage and pollution into English waterways. It’s time for meaningful action to be taken by the authorities.

David Felton

Wistaston, Crewe

Trump is bluffing about tariffs

It looks like president-elect Donald Trump is bluffing about his proposed tariffs (“Trump says he’s ‘can’t guarantee’ tariffs won’t hurt Americans”, Tuesday 10 December).

Before he takes office, he has been negotiating with foreign leaders to get concessions that will prevent a tariff war.

If his gamble works, it’ll be a major success – but he’s demanding a lot of significant changes in foreign governments. It may prove to be a bridge too far.

If it doesn’t work and we become involved in a major tariff war, those hurt most will be Trump’s own supporters; working-class and rural Americans who will be unable to sell their own goods overseas and will bear the brunt of price hikes on foreign goods.

And if that happens, watch out! The 2026 elections could see Trump’s supporters ousted in favor of more moderate politicians. It’s called gambling for a reason.

Mike Barrett

Ashburn, Virginia

Wealthy lifestyles

A healthy society is one that has enough people to do the jobs that need to be done, and that pays them adequately but not excessively.

Unfortunately, “economic growth” now seems to mean that the rich hold on to their wealth while others get poorer ("Economic growth more important than human rights, Downing Street suggests", Monday 9 December).

Our politicians are afraid to tax the rich because they know that their greed will result in loss of support.

Keir Starmer’s support for economic growth in preference to human rights suggests to me that he might have also lost sight of the human right of freedom from poverty – which is also the essence of a sound society.

Susan Alexander

South Gloucestershire

Nothing to see here, minister

Before the chancellor gets too excited about her drive to cut waste in the civil service ("Reeves warns ministers of cuts as ‘every pound’ of government spending to face review", Tuesday 10 December), perhaps she should watch the episode of Yes Minister, in which Sir Humphrey manages to find "savings" without doing anything at all.

Mike McMorran

Bournemouth, Dorset