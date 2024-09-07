It is surprising that factions within the Scottish independence movement are planning events to mark the 10th anniversary of their defeat in the 2014 independence referendum. What do they have to celebrate? (“Swinney pledges to restore SNP to winning ways”, Monday 2 September).

True, the SNP has been in power in Scotland over the last decade, albeit for years as a minority government. The nationalists have ceaselessly used devolution and the Holyrood parliament primarily as a separatist mouthpiece, rather than an opportunity to govern Scotland effectively in a domestic arena. But what has this posturing gained them?

It is extremely rare for an opinion poll to record more than 50 per cent of the people of Scotland supporting “Scexit” – and, anyway, opinion polls are not about one-offs but trends, and the trend has always been in favour of remaining part of the UK.

Of course, separating Scotland from the rest of the UK would be a massive decision, with long-term implications, not about short-term political cut and thrust. Yet we can’t ignore that the separatists have been gifted Partygate, Liz Truss and Brexit… and yet still can’t get most of us on board. In fact, it seems that if we consider there to be failings at Westminster, increasingly these days, we vote for Labour rather than buy into nationalist dogma.

The SNP and Alba unashamedly admit independence is their overarching raison d’être – and so, by their own measure, have unquestionably failed. Yet it seems that if you’re a separatist and repeatedly lose over an extended period, you still have to try to appear positive.

Martin Redfern

Melrose, Roxburghshire

Renters deserve clear rights to protect them from homelessness

The government’s proposal to reform the rental market needs urgent clarity.

While we are pleased that Labour has added the Renters’ Rights Bill to its legislative agenda, we urge the government to set out its plan to strengthen tenant rights. More details are needed on how it will ban “no-fault” evictions while balancing tenant rights with landlords’ routes to repossessions.

As the housing crisis spirals out of control, it is vital that renters are afforded clear rights that protect them from unjust treatment and homelessness. The abolition of “no-fault” evictions is a critical step in bolstering these protections.

The previous government struggled with progress on renters’ rights. We hope the Labour government will not follow in their footsteps.

Nick Emmerson

President of the Law Society of England and Wales

It’s about time America realised that guns for the masses equals deaths

The mass killing of children seems to be a weekly horrific game that is played out in a country populated by gun-toting lunatics.

It’s about time America finally realised that guns for the masses equals deaths – accidental and planned. They must do something to prevent these atrocities in the future.

The latest mass killing is even more bizarre because it appears the 14-year-old boy was given the assault-type rifle used in the attack by his father. What sort of mindset is that?

The government of America has a duty of care for its people, but is letting them down by condoning the cavalier and lax legislation of firearms. There are far more firearms than people in America. These firearms include machine guns, assault rifles and even larger calibre guns and armoured vehicles.

On investigation, it seems that over 18s can own a handgun – but there are restrictions/laws for rifles (described as long guns) in Georgia except that they have to be over 18 to buy them.

Unless America alters its constitution’s second amendment there is little hope of the situation improving. However, there is a groundswell of caring people whose voices ought to be heard for the restriction of gun ownership.

The government must consider, again, imposing federal laws restricting the manufacture, sale and ownership of firearms and rein in the NRA’s strong influence it exerts on the country. The latest avoidable tragedy in Georgia has devastated yet more families and the community. How many more will have to suffer the same fate as these four innocent members of the community before positive action is taken to stop the senseless killings?

Keith Poole

Basingstoke

National Trust members are right to vote on making half of food vegan

﻿﻿If we have any hope of feeding the nation from its own resources – without heavy reliance on imports – we must get rid of the highly inefficient use of land for animal farming and stock feed. It is one essential element in helping the nation to balance the books.

Not only very inefficient use of land, but: highly polluting, an ecological disaster for natural flora and fauna, one of the principal causes (a double whammy) of both causing CO2 pollution and prevention of CO2 sequestration.

Critics clearly don’t have the interests of the nation and its environment at heart. Neither do they intend to help the NHS by eating more healthily. If those selfish people visiting National Trust properties still wish to continue supporting the trashing of the environment and subjecting farmed creatures to cruel and unnatural treatment – they will still have the option to do so.

I, in common with those others who care about our nation, its environment, its native creatures – and who oppose cruelty to innocent creatures, will vote in favour of the National Trust proposal.

Furthermore: an institution allowing its members a vote on the matter does not constitute “imposing” by any stretch of the imagination, other than perhaps to the petty-minded on the wrong side of reality.

Graham Cooper

Address supplied