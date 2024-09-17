What happened to Robert Jenrick the moderniser?

Having initially played the part of the Tory moderniser, Robert Jenrick is now telling us that, if he lived in the United States, he would vote Republican in the presidential election.

I wonder how many Conservative MPs and party members now consider Jenrick entirely unsuitable as a leader? (“Is this the moment the Tory leadership contest finally became interesting?”, Tuesday 10 September).

Given the history of the party membership and the right-wing ilk supporting him, I would confidently say: Not many! If anything, it proves that the election of Jenrick would be yet another lurch to the Tory right.

Geoffrey Brooking

Havant

We must expect to pay for public services

The rapidity with which voters have become angry at the prospect of paying for our necessary public services surprises me (“Union accuses Labour of ‘cruelty’ over winter fuel payment cuts as 780,000 pensioners to miss out”, Sunday 15 September).

While I understand why those less well-off, who are badly affected by the removal of winter heating allowances, are complaining, the majority don’t have a leg to stand on. If they are so very upset by this move by Labour, they should instead make the argument for more basic tax; VAT, even. To spread the pain thinly but bearably.

We will all benefit from better road maintenance, access to doctors and nurses when we need them, as well as better and safer schools. Those things cost money – and that must come from somewhere. Let the people we elected get on with it.

Michael Mann

Shrewsbury

Is WFH killing workplace culture?

While flexible working is a win for work-life balance and regional inequality, we risk continuing to overlook a critical issue – human skills ("UK politics live: Labour champions legal right to work from home", Tuesday 17 September).

Hybrid work may have given us greater autonomy, but it also strips away the spontaneous, face-to-face interactions that build these crucial work skills. Virtual meetings and Slack messages can’t replace that.

Without actively fostering communication, empathy and collaboration, businesses with employees working from home risk losing the vital glue that holds teams together.

Businesses must respond by encouraging regular check-ins, empowering managers and creating spaces for informal collaboration, all of which are vital to ensure employees build the human skills critical to success.

Inaction will lead to disengaged employees, weakened team dynamics and poor-performing businesses.

Mark Thompson

London

Do the right thing

It’s hard to imagine how those prisoners incarcerated for many years for minor offences must be feeling (“Early release scheme a ‘slap in face’ to forgotten prisoners languishing on indefinite jail terms”, Monday 16 September).

Salt is then rubbed in their wounds when they see serious offenders released after only serving part of their sentences. Meanwhile, it can seem that celebrities are given lesser sentences for serious crimes than ordinary citizens.

It is time for the new government to grasp the nettle and do the right thing for IPP prisoners.

David Felton

Crewe

A tragic mess

Our government sends arms to Ukraine, yet restricts their usage, so that Ukraine is unable to defend itself effectively against Russia ("The inside story of how Putin torpedoed Starmer’s first big foreign policy ‘tough decision’ moment", Monday 16 September).

Russia invaded Ukraine, unprovoked and illegally. This government’s decision has put Ukraine at a severe disadvantage.

Meanwhile, our government has also sent arms to Israel – but with no restrictions on their usage. If Labour don’t call for a ceasefire now then the UK is complicit in the consequences on unarmed men, women and children. What a tragic mess.

Beryl Wall

London