Heckling at a Peter Kay gig? That’s no laughing matter…

The controversy surrounding how Peter Kay handled hecklers at his recent show has perplexed me ("Peter Kay issues statement after throwing out tour hecklers in foul-mouthed tirade", Tuesday 11 February).

Why do people think it acceptable to shout out at stand-ups, and then condemn those same comedians when they lose their temper, having had enough?

We wouldn’t accept the same behaviour at a theatrical play. In fact, we would deride that audience behaviour.

For too long, comedy show audiences have acted like it’s the wild west, and felt entitled to behave however they feel. The comedian on stage has developed a show for our entertainment, and has to work as hard as any artist at their craft.

It’s about time we respected that enough to sit down and shut up.

Daniel Bishop

Southampton, Hampshire

I find it dispiriting that the Labour leadership is attempting to “out-Farage” Nigel Farage in their determination to demonstrate that they are serious about addressing illegal immigration ("Labour accused of trying to mimic Reform with migrant raid videos", Monday 10 February).

The introduction of ID cards is an obvious step to take in helping to address the issue of illegal immigration – and it is puzzling why in today’s digital world, this still seems to be a taboo topic.

Historically, libertarian and civil rights groups have opposed ID cards, arguing that they would infringe civil liberties.

But in a world where three-quarters of British adults have a driving licence, and we are all tracked daily through our mobile phones, internet usage and online retail activity, the vast majority of us have already voluntarily surrendered to the state and big tech our civil liberty to remain anonymous and untraceable.

A digital ID card showing the legal right to reside and access employment and benefits would clearly make it much harder for undocumented immigrants to disappear into the informal economy and, one assumes, make the UK a less attractive destination to migrants – particularly those economic migrants with little hope or expectation of being granted asylum.

Nick Eastwell

London SE10

What will it take for us to give up on Brexit?

Almost nine years after voting to leave the EU, the identifiable benefits of Brexit are worryingly few. Many of us – perhaps now a majority – agree with Jeremy Clarkson that Brexit was a mistake, and that we would like to rejoin (“Jeremy Clarkson says he can’t be friends with people who voted for Brexit”, Sunday 9 February).

In my opinion, the outcome of the referendum was decided predominantly by older generations against the wishes of the young, who have been denied the benefits of EU membership enjoyed by their predecessors.

The problem now is not so much that re-joining cannot be done, but that we fear the humiliation of returning cap in hand to our European friends and admitting our mistake. A move to reverse our error would be wise in the long-term, but viewed as a political hot potato for any government in the short.

We should swallow our pride, and have the courage to do what is right for our children and grandchildren. The future of our world depends upon international community and co-operation, not splendid isolation and rose-tinted memories of an imperial past.

David Platts

Newark, Nottinghamshire

An insult to injustice

Am I alone in noting there is a shortage of prison places, but that we are holding thousands of prisoners under a law with indefinite jail terms, the likes of which have now been removed from the statute book? (”The UN has condemned the ‘psychological torture’ of IPP – when will the UK government?”, Saturday 7 February).

At the same time, we are busy giving early release to correctly convicted criminals, which only adds to the injustice.

Surely restoring these folk their liberty assists our national plight? Or am I applying too much common sense to legal nonsense?

John Sinclair

Pocklington, East Riding

The sound of silence

It was so heartening to read Ron Woodworth’s letter about music in supermarkets (Letters: “Let us enjoy the silence”, Monday 10 February). I thought I was the only voice crying in the wilderness.

Of the major supermarkets where I live, only Sainsbury’s allows me to shop in blissful silence, encouraging me to linger and most likely spend more than I intended.

Obviously, there must be some kind of evidence that equates Muzak with increased sales. But for me personally, the opposite applies. I scuttle around shops in search of what I want and make as quick an exit as I can.

It’s the staff that I feel sorry for, they have to put up with the constant noise all the time. Surely it warrants extra pay, or even earplugs as a minimum safety requirement against the onset of madness?

Jonathan Newcombe

Clayton West, West Yorkshire

You can put a price on protest…

How come peaceful Just Stop Oil protesters get years for stalling the M25, but farmers can bring Westminster to a standstill and nobody seems to mind? ("Why are Britain’s farmers protesting?", Sunday 9 February)

Mary Kelly

Ripon, North Yorkshire