Surely, it must be obvious by now that the only remaining obstacle to the ceasefire in Gaza is Benjamin Netanyahu? Every move he makes seems designed to prolong the agony of the Palestinian people, so he can drive them out to make way for Israeli settlements.

In my opinion, by keeping Israel in a state of war, Netanyahu is trying to hold corruption charges at bay and to prevent his removal from office. Hence his provocation of Hezbollah, Iran and the Houthis.

The Jewish people are calling for Netanyahu to agree on a ceasefire because they too are living in fear, all thanks to this odious man.

Chuck Schumer, the US Senate majority leader, has already called for Netanyahu to resign. Not long after, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

How is it possible that the slaughter of innocent men, women and children goes on in Gaza unabated before the eyes of the world and nothing can be done to stop it?

Simon Fisher

Sellindge, Kent

Use your imagination

Given that many of those convicted and sentenced to prison for rioting would be on the first rung of a criminal career, what prospects would there be for rehabilitation in an already overstretched prison system?

How would the sharp shock of a prison sentence encourage them to reintegrate into the economy and a society with which they already feel alienated?

One feels that a more imaginative approach is needed, other than recourse to incarceration, which has demonstrably failed in preventing further reoffending in a large number of criminal careers

Patrick Bradley

Cornwall

How is this fair?

Here we are, in the worst cost of living crisis ever, with millions of people who cannot afford to live, hundreds more using food banks, and thousands of children in poverty. And HSBC just paid their chief executive a bonus, on top of a salary, amounting to £10.6m.

Tesco CEO Ken Murphy recently received his bonus, too – of £9,930,000 – while his customers are struggling to put food on their tables.

Can anyone tell me how this is fair when most of us have trouble making ends meet? It is immoral – and it should be illegal.

Tony Bourner

Axminster, Devon

Sticking-plaster politics

As one of the people affected by the means-testing of the winter fuel allowance, I disagree with the sentiment of The Independent’s recent editorial (“Labour’s promise of cheaper energy failed to mention the small print“, Tuesday 20 August).

In common with many people receiving the payment, I did not need nor want it in the first place, and I think it should have been withdrawn by the last government. I assume the Conservatives didn’t withdraw it as they were afraid of losing the elderly vote.

Where the present government has gone wrong is in retaining the WFA for people on pension credit. This is sticking-plaster politics. If pensioners on pension credit can’t afford to heat their homes then their benefits are too low.

Robert Rawlinson

Address Supplied

Biden bows out gracefully

The American presidential race has been turned on its head, but Joe Biden can now leave the world stage with his head held high. His “passing the baton” address to Democratic National Convention on Monday was, in fact, emotional and inspiring ("John Rentoul: Joe Biden’s bitter handover speech will leave a stain on his reputation", Tuesday 20 August).

He has certainly done his bit over the last 50 years, and now is the time to take stock of his legacy and let his protege take the reins.

It has been undoubtedly hard for him to step down – but, then again, it is a wise man who realises that the time is right to hand over.

He has done his country and indeed the rest of the world a service in reinvigorating an election, with Donald Trump floundering in this perhaps unexpected event.

Daniel Jane

Norwich