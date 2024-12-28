Far from getting involved in petty squabbles, Sir Keir Starmer is putting the country first

Whilst the Conservative Party and Reform UK battle over the right-wing vote and squabble over who said what, how good it is to see Sir Keir Starmer and his changed Labour Party stick to the middle ground by continuing to put country first and party second.

So, yet again, I say thank you to this government for ignoring petty criticism and instead focusing on making Britain great again.

Geoffrey Brooking

Havant

The US needs skilled immigrants

I never thought I would agree with Elon Musk about anything – but I was wrong. He has said that America needs intelligent immigrants if it wants skilled engineers, etc.

I was a headteacher for many years in a school where many parents were involved in the oil industry, and we had many pupils who came from American schools.

Rather than accept the grade given, the parents of these children responded to poor results by asking me to alter records to show otherwise. Somehow most of these kids had been “straight grade A” students in America, and yet were below average in a Scottish school.

As the saying goes: “God help America” – as it is obviously not capable of helping itself!

Lisbeth Robertson

Scotland

The silence persists

There should be no dispute that Israel is now acting on the world stage with total impunity. Slaughter and mayhem is being carried out throughout the region with no word of condemnation.

Imagine for a moment these same actions were being carried out by Russians – we’d be quick to remark, I’m sure. But with Israel, we do not criticise.

My question is: when will the world shout out about the murder and mayhem being directed by Israel? How long must our silence and allowance persist?

Peter Smith-Cullen

Norfolk