Starmer needs to make hard choices over Brexit

As I recall, the Brexit referendum only asked the British public one question: should we leave the EU or not? There was nothing on the ballot paper regarding free markets or free movement. Indeed, the main appeal to the masses in favour of leaving was to prevent immigration from increasing and reverse it. Ironically immigration is now at record levels.

Unfortunately, we now have Keir Starmer, a remainer, so afraid of being accused of wanting to reverse Brexit that he refuses to countenance free movement and open markets. We need a leader who is unafraid to make decisions and not be led by self-interested lobby groups.

G Forward

Stirling

After his disastrous debate performance, Republicans should ditch Trump

It’s hard to believe that Donald Trump was once the US president, and harder still to believe that he thinks he’s suited to reprise the role. His recent bout with Kamala Harris on ABC, in which he talked about eating dogs and post-birth abortion, confirmed something most of us already knew: that it wasn’t just Biden who was unfit to run again.

While the president has the graciousness to step aside for the good of his party and country, Trump seems determined to drag both down to the depths along with him. Once he loses this election, I hope we never hear from him again.

Stephen Bloom

Canterbury

Louts aren’t confined to the cheap seats

I disagree with Peter Fieldman’s assessment of the problems with modern air travel in Thursday’s letters, particularly his assertion that cheap flights are hotbeds of “undesirable” people.

I have flown thousands of miles in first class and business class. I can categorically assure you that “undesirable people’’ are not confined to budget airlines – there are plenty flying in first-class luxury too!

William Park

Address supplied

Starmer’s ‘red lines’ are holding us back

I am puzzled about Keir Starmer’s so-called “red line” of rejecting the youth mobility scheme. I can’t for the life of me see why this is a problem, as our young people have already suffered enough under the curtailments of Brexit.

I think this much-needed reset will stall if he maintains this intractable line. It is not freedom of movement by the back door – just a useful, reciprocal scheme with the EU.

So I agree with the all-party pressure group, the European Movement, and their demands to Nick Thomas-Symonds who is leading our negotiations. These are reasonable requests and this important reset should not be held back by intransigent “red lines” – especially where our young people are concerned.

Judith A Daniels

Norfolk