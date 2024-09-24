We should value cleaners as much as our tradesmen

Many years ago, my husband insisted that we get a cleaner, though initially I resisted (“Too posh to dust? Why getting a cleaner still sparks a class war”, Monday 23 September).

After we separated, I got an agency cleaner, a lovely lady from Lithuania, with whom I became good friends. We even kept in touch when she returned home, and now write to each other from overseas.

I now have another wonderful cleaner, who has been with me more than 20 years and who is a friend, a helpmate and a pleasure to have around.

While I understand that some cleaners are exploited and treated badly by homeowners, most of the time they are respected for their skills and efficient work.

The picture is more complex than Oliver Keens paints – and his prejudice about the “posh” is not helpful.

We need to learn to value cleaners the same way we do electricians, builders, plasterers or painters. It isn’t about class, but paying for the services of a highly skilled individual.

Bobbi Portes

Address supplied

Greener pastures

It was heartening to read the Archbishop of Canterbury’s article supporting the need to do all we can to deal with climate change ("God is green, and denying climate change is anti-Christian", Sunday 22 September).

I would like to think he will do what he can to reinstate the ability for Revd Sue Parfitt to conduct religious services again. She is currently unable to, because of her actions as part of the Just Stop Oil campaign.

Surely, the time has come when those involved with Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion UK will be supported by us all? All they are trying to do is make us realise we need to make changes to our lifestyles, in order for all beings to be able to live comfortably on planet Earth.

Why is it so hard for them to be recognised as today’s suffrage movement?

Joan Cooper

Abingdon

Let justice be done

Rachel Reeves’s determination to bring to account the corporate fraudsters who sought to exploit the Covid pandemic with dodgy PPI contracts and false business compensation claims will be welcome by voters – especially the families of its victims and frontline health staff (“Rachel Reeves to announce investigations into £600m worth of Covid contracts”, Monday 23 September).

However, the £600 million the chancellor expects her new Covid counter-fraud commissioner to pursue is a fraction of the estimated £15 billion Covid frauds carried out, a good deal of which could be linked back to “cronies” in the Tory party.

Yet if justice is to be done, and seen to be done, then the chancellor should insist that all or most of the recovered monies goes to helping restore the winter fuel allowance withdrawn from 10 million pensioners.

After all, 88 per cent of Covid deaths in the UK were among the elderly.

Paul Dolan

Cheshire

A season for giving

And now we have “Freebee-gate” ("Who is Lord Waheed Alli? The Labour donor embroiled in Starmer gifts row", Monday 23 September).

Politicians of all hues say they have done nothing wrong accepting gifts from grateful supporters and acquaintances as part of their occupation. In the real world, payments and gifts such as these would be regarded as income: company cars, health insurance and waiters tips are all taxed at the recipients’ marginal rate.

So, surely in a fairer world, the value of these gifts should be objectively assessed and taxed accordingly. They could, of course, be donated to charity which could then be offset against their tax.

However, the likelihood of gifting in these circumstances would be defeating the whole point of “freebies” in the first place, which is an attempt to buy influence from politicians. Let’s face it: they get these gifts because they are in government (or likely to be so), and for no other reason.

David Smith

Taunton

Actions, not words

At this year’s Labour Party Conference, Wes Streeting and Stephen Kinnock spoke to the urgent need for social care reform ("Social care problems adding to worst crisis in history of NHS", Monday 23 September).

While they acknowledged the deep challenges in the sector, it is concerning that, so far, we have heard more rhetoric than concrete actions.

Kinnock was correct in labelling current adult social care pay rates as a scandal. He noted that the DHSC is getting the ball rolling on the issues of giving carers fair pay, but mere promises are not enough. It must be followed by action.

The reality remains that the social care sector is facing immense pressure, with 131,000 vacancies and hundreds of thousands of people waiting for care they are not receiving. The cost-of-living crisis is pushing skilled care workers to leave the sector for better-paying roles, further aggravating an already difficult situation.

We have to call on the Government to take immediate action and fund minimum care worker pay at NHS Band 3 levels. This would be a crucial step towards attracting and retaining staff, as well as recognising the vital skills of the care workforce.

Please, no more kicking the can down the road. No more playing politics with people’s lives. No more blaming social care for NHS failings.

Let’s have a can-do Budget; Labour can protect the NHS by prioritising social care. Labour can support local authorities by funding care and support work, in line with NHS peers. Labour can create a social care workforce plan. Labour can do all this.

Rachael Dodgson

Chief executive at Dimensions

Give Labour time to settle in

It was always going to happen, but the Conservative media has been particularly successful in raining on Labour’s first 100 days.

Admittedly, Starmer and his team have abetted them with own goals, notably regarding pensioners and clothing allowances. But neither issue compares to the scale of Tory incompetence and sleaze.

We must all bear in mind the dire chaos left by the Tories; it can’t be magicked away with a snap of the fingers. Labour must be given time to turn the country around. To expect instant results would be stupid and unrealistic.

Tim Sidaway

Hertfordshire