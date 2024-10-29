Donald Trump winning won’t be the end of the world

Comparisons between Donald Trump and Adolf Hitler are, frankly, ridiculous (“Trump tells rally crowd he’s ‘the opposite of a Nazi’ amid fallout from Madison Square Garden event”, Tuesday 29 October).

Why? Because Trump is a good manipulator of the media? Because Trump is good at rousing an audience? Maybe – but it is there that the similarities stop.

Kamala Harris is fully aware this is an absurd comparison, and she is just simply agreeing he’s a fascist to duck the real questions.

No evidence or history, to my knowledge, has ever been unearthed to link the former president to Nazism or even the alt-right. In drawing the comparison, Trump’s chief of staff John Kelly is, in my opinion, trying to keep himself in the public eye.

America might be a better place if Trump lost – but the reality is, it won’t end if he wins.

Ian Millar

Southport

Can the special relationship outlast Trump?

Sean O’Grady’s excellent article on America’s right to choose someone as vile as Donald Trump to be their leader puts us Europeans in our rightful place (“Yes, the US-UK special relationship is in jeopardy – but not because of Starmer”, Wednesday 23 October). We are observers, not advocates.

But if Trump does win, perhaps we can finally bin the nonsensical fantasy of our “special relationship” with the United States. We are the only ones who still believe in it, and it’s time to let it go.

Mark Ogilvie

Horncastle

Funny peculiar

The racist statements – not jokes – at Trump’s New York rally set a standard so low that no politician should ever recover from it (“Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally was an orgy of fascism”, Monday 28 October). And yet the Trump campaign is trying to.

His running mate, senator JD Vance, has said we should “stop getting so offended” by racism. “I’m just… I’m so over it,” he stated.

Well, hopefully, so is America’s undecided middle-ground who don’t support racism and realise that a positive path is the best option for the country’s future.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne

An archaic injustice

I continue to be appalled by this government’s lack of compassion for those detained under the inhuman IPP regime for sentences meted out over relatively minor crimes committed in their youth (“Former top judge demands help for prisoners ‘left to rot’ under ‘morally wrong’ indefinite jail terms”, Saturday 19 October).

When organisations such as the UN and respected individuals like Lord Thomas are calling out for this cruel and inhumane treatment to be put right, and for those still detained to be released, what is it that is blindsiding the home secretary not to scrap this archaic injustice?

David Felton

Crewe

We need to digitalise the NHS to save it

Wes Streeting is right that our NHS needs urgent reform (“NHS facing ‘real problems this winter”, Monday 28 October).

Patients are stuck on waiting lists, staff are facing burnout, and three-quarters of NHS teams have faced a lack of investment in medical equipment and technological solutions. The Budget is a chance to pull the NHS back on track.

State-of-the-art technology is changing the way that care can be delivered. Increased investment in digital innovation is needed to accelerate this at scale.

Focus should be on digitising NHS services, bringing single patient records to life, and shifting care from hospitals to home. We need to be brave in the decisions we make now to transform care through technology and secure a brighter future for our NHS.

Mark Leftwich

Farnborough