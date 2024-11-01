Keir Starmer must show some compassion to avoid triggering a ‘tractor tax’ culture war

In spite of Partygate, the Labour freebies row and lurid stories about Covid contract corruption, British politics is still a remarkably clean business. In fact, the transgression most politicians fall prey to all too easily is the law of unintended consequences.

The present prime minister and chancellor of the exchequer are but the latest victims of this occupational hazard, and I fear they, and the rest of us, will be in for some trouble in the coming weeks.

Because, as the dust settles on Labour’s first Budget in 14 years, some people are mad as hell and are not going to take it lying down. We’re talking farmers, who have not had the easiest time of it, but who are going to be hit by an unexpected new ‘tractor tax’.

Farms worth more than £1m are to be subject to 20 per cent inheritance tax for the first time. Unless, that is, the farmers and their friends kick up a fuss about it.

So we now face the prospect of the Countryside Alliance, Jeremy Clarkson, Nigel Farage and Tommy Robinson, the Tories, most of the press, even the Lib Dems, stirring up angry protests, descending on Parliament Square, blocking motorways, blockading London and goodness knows what else.

It would be like the massed tractor protests in Canada and Europe seen in recent years, or the fuel protests and pro-fox hunting riots seen some years ago. It will be noisy and it will be nasty, and divisive, and it will be an early challenge to the authority and the nerve of the democratically elected government.

In her Budget, Rachel Reeves decided to raise some £200m – a relatively small amount of money in the big, £1 trillion scheme of things – from levying inheritance tax (IHT) on “agricultural property”, farms, farmhouses, buildings and assorted businesses, effective next April.

Agricultural Property Relief (APR) used to mean that these valuable assets could be passed down entirely free of what we used to call death duties. Now, that exemption is to be partly abolished – so there’ll soon be an exemption for the first £1m worth of assets; and then an uncapped 50 per cent relief in the rest, leaving an effective rate of 20 per cent. That brings things more into line with IHT on residential homes and the like. So it’s fairer – but it doesn’t feel that way to folk in the countryside. For them, it means the end of family farming as we’ve known it, with grievous consequences for the care of the landscape and food security.

Now, on the merits and the facts, the government has a strong case for reform. The tax-free status of farms only dates back to the 1980s. It is, undoubtedly, special treatment. It doesn’t necessarily make economic sense to give tax breaks to particular types of economic activity – it distorts the allocation of scarce resources. It has been abused by those seeking merely to shelter their wealth from taxation; Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Dyson being two often-quoted examples that trend.

According to the unimpeachable experts – Paul Johnson at the Institute for Fiscal Studies and Dan Neidle of Tax Associates – the fuss is hugely overdone and the media coverage completely over the top. They correctly point out that the great majority of farms would not be affected, and the ability to transfer the £1m allowance between spouses means the tax-free exemption is more likely to be £2m.

Treasury figures show that around 500 farms per year would not have to pay anything; Neidle thinks it could be as small as 100 per annum. By definition, these would tend to be the wealthiest of families and, in theory, well able to pay the tax bill; they would also be able to do so by equal instalments over a 10-year period.

Neidle adds: “The old capital transfer tax (predecessor to IHT) had no agricultural exemption at all. In 1975, a 30 per cent relief was introduced. The complete exemption we have now was only created in 1992. The sky did not fall in.”

There are complications around the status of tenant farmers, which are subject to a consultation; but the principles remain the same. And, of course, the entire inheritance tax bill is easily avoided by transferring the assets to someone, provided you do it seven years before you die.

All that is surely true, and, even if it were not, would not justify mob rule. But there will be a sense of grievance, even if much of the fear is chimerical, as items with the Ulez extension in London, which also left 90 per cent of people unaffected.

Without wanting to challenge the expertise of a Johnson, Niedle et al, there will surely be some cases, albeit a small minority, where genuine hardship is entailed. Farmers tend to be asset-rich and cash poor, and a bill for, say, £200,000, even at £20,000 a year, would be difficult to withstand for a family business generating, say, £100,000 a year. It may not be easy to sell chunks of land that are unsuitable for development; and the loss of the outputs from an area sold off would make a farm even less feasible.

There will be genuinely emotive stories. And, sadly, there will be agitators who simply want to overthrow “two-tier Keir”.

My advice, for what it’s worth, is for Starmer and Reeves to find a way of resolving the few cases that raise genuine concerns, and to not talk in terms that sound unsympathetic, even callous.

Reeves has recently been at her flintiest about the farmers and, with too much of hint of urbanite incomprehension, even class warfare about her attitude: “At the moment, you can have some of the wealthiest landowners, not farmers, but wealthy landowners in this country who pay no inheritance tax whatsoever, while middle-class families do. That is not right, and that’s why we’ve closed that loophole."

It has to be said, too, that her colleague, Steve Reed, now Defra secretary, had given the National Union of Farmers every indication that APR would be left alone by a Labour government.

So we may look forward, if that’s the right expression, to another ugly “culture war” erupting before the end of the year, with townies pitted against their country cousins, and the government looking increasingly out of control as it tries to maintain order and legitimacy.

Starmer and Reeves would be wise to look a bit more compassionate, and to make some judicious amendments to their plans, as part of the “consultation”. Unlike dealing with the murderous rioting arsonists earlier in the year, this fight is probably not worth it.