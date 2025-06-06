Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

poetry

How to find joy after being betrayed

Poet and artist Frieda Hughes talks through the fall-out of being lied to... and how to find hope again

Friday 06 June 2025 11:55 EDT
Comments
Close

SHADOWS

If I paint the diary of a day in my life as the hours close,

The blues and yellows of my joy, or reds and blacks of my despair

Wrestle their trails across the canvas. I console myself

That if misery is not illuminated by some small happiness,

Or joy is not backlit by some unwanted occurrence

That leaves me questioning my resilience,

Then how can I judge the true measure

Of the contents of my mind and the state of my emotions

Against the colours on the canvas?

To see the shape of the light, we need shadows

Or we are simply blinded.

This week someone broke something,

Their perpetual lies carving out the air

Between the knowledge and my paintbrush

Even as the chaffinch fed his young from my windowsill

And the peonies exploded their pinks and crimsons.

The unsteady platform of my trust in others

Was insecurely balanced. But the universe is better placed

To give back their intent, while I record their contrasts

On canvas that will bear testament, tomorrow and tomorrow.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in