A poem in memory of my mother, Sylvia Plath
Every Christmas, Frieda Hughes tends her mother’s Heptonstall grave under the watchful eye of a piece of street art depicting her – and the curiosity of onlookers
In Memory of My Mother
My mother’s likeness
Stands against the wall of my departure,
Her bicycle fading into the brickwork
Of the years between my last look,
And my curiosity now as I stop
To catch her vanishing skirts
Below a sign for Hebden Bridge,
Where my father once stalked the hillsides
Wearing the skin of his youth.
Since the Tour de France climbed Cragg Vale
She has watched the world – and me – go by
Through those painted eyes. I leave
For the Heptonstall graveyard where she still lies
Beneath the stones I once formed her edges with,
And plant her with Christmas hellebores.
There are lookers that hover, slightly elsewhere
As if occupied, until I’m gone.
I dig with the determination of a daughter
In the place where my family congregates,
Stacked up on one another and waiting for the next one.
