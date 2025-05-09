A trip to London brought the grief of losing my family flooding back
Poet and artist Frieda Hughes makes a bittersweet trip down memory lane
DARTMOUTH PARK
Sometimes we hang onto the memory of people, places or objects
To anchor ourselves in the familiarity of the space
In which we wish to dangle like a stuck bauble, glittering
In our barely changing atmosphere of dwindling oxygen.
My London drive of many hours delivered me to the point
Of unpicking the ties that bound me to Dartmouth Park
By closing down a house in one of three streets that had defined
The smell of home from home for almost the length of my life:
My ten-year-old self scrambling the lino stairs to a top floor flat
In Fortess Road; my twenty-five-year-old self sleeping
On the boyfriend’s mattress in Laurier Road; the two
Long-ago houses I’d sometimes lived in with my long-dead aunt,
In the same street as this building once owned by my long-dead brother.
So much anticipated – and sometimes disappointed – love
Accompanied decades of tube trips and drives to a smudge of London
That has been empty of living connections for long enough to let go.
The neighbour opened the door to my last goodbye
And I stood, tears unstoppable for all those long-ago arrivals
That will never happen again,
And this, the final one.
