A gift from the past to anchor me in the present
After receiving a bequest from a late client, returning every painting he had bought to her, Frieda Hughes navigates the unedifying maze of probate
Inheritance
The solicitor’s disembodied voice informed me
That my client died in Africa,
Grasping the last of his life among lions.
His bequest was to give me back
Everything he’d bought from me
Since the watercolour fruit bat
From my first solo exhibition in 1993.
I sent ID as instructed, and waited, patiently.
But you could tell by the silence and stillness of air
That nothing was happening. Over months
I wrote her emails and left messages. But February
Morphed into June and July before I received a reply
To tell me she was waiting for a delivery date.
I could smell a lie; no action
Stirred the dust motes between us. Finally,
I emailed her the company undertaking of estate solutions
As an example of her underachievement,
And suddenly, eight months after probate
Nine paintings arrive, the unexpected gift of evidence
For the years I’ve been alive.