This is what it is really like to get older (naturally)
Poet and artist Frieda Hughes reflects on beauty standards and the ageing process as she celebrates her 65th birthday
SO NOW I’M SIXTY-FIVE
The words sounded all wrong as I said them;
My birthdate aged me, a year older since Tuesday,
But my skin was only as compromised in its elasticity
As when I spoke to you last week; at least
I do not have inflated lips like inner tubes
That would have flapped in the breeze on the lakeside balcony
As I nibbled prawns and sipped champagne,
Or hyaluronic acid inflating my sagging cheeks,
Jowls, forehead and knees,
So that I no longer saw myself as “me” and my knees
Retained their integrity when inverted,
Nor dermal fillers in the backs of my hands
To disguise my life, as if I’ve never lived. These hands
Have embraced dying people, having loved them a lifetime,
Buried treasured pets, built walls, dug in plants and trees,
And painted skies; My hands have earned their place
At the ends of my arms, and the shape of my face has been moulded
By all the happenings that made me, even as my hair,
Strand by strand, loses its grip on colour.
I am what I am.