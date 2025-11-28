As one project ends, the next looms large
Frieda Hughes reflects on the creative process as she moves between her two worlds – painting and writing
The Eye of the Storm
“Will you rest now?” they ask, as I step
Into the space between happenings
And stack dishes and clear surfaces
From the last exhibition, and white-spirit-away
The oil paint smears on black jeans from my studio.
Smelling delightful I nod and I lie,
While the next project boils in the cauldron of my brain,
And I scribble notes for the book
That is taking its shape from events I cannot escape.
They eat through my irreplaceable days
As if they were cheese and not diamonds.
When it all ends as it must, as proof of life,
I will hold it up for you to have a look, and I’ll say:
“This is what I made from what I could not change.”
As I work, I watch the raven from the kitchen window
Strut across the lawn, his corvid cry
Streaking the sky above the tree-top magpie
And the robin that waits in the hawthorn by the door
In the eye of the storm.