Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Poetry

As one project ends, the next looms large

Frieda Hughes reflects on the creative process as she moves between her two worlds – painting and writing

Friday 28 November 2025 06:20 EST
Frieda Hughes reads her poem The Eye of the Storm

The Eye of the Storm

“Will you rest now?” they ask, as I step

Into the space between happenings

And stack dishes and clear surfaces

From the last exhibition, and white-spirit-away

The oil paint smears on black jeans from my studio.

Smelling delightful I nod and I lie,

While the next project boils in the cauldron of my brain,

And I scribble notes for the book

That is taking its shape from events I cannot escape.

They eat through my irreplaceable days

As if they were cheese and not diamonds.

When it all ends as it must, as proof of life,

I will hold it up for you to have a look, and I’ll say:

“This is what I made from what I could not change.”

As I work, I watch the raven from the kitchen window

Strut across the lawn, his corvid cry

Streaking the sky above the tree-top magpie

And the robin that waits in the hawthorn by the door

In the eye of the storm.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in