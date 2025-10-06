Labour must prove it can be trusted on the economy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labour’s most pressing task is putting public finances on a sustainable footing. Far away from the noisy culture wars about race, flags and swans, in recent weeks bond markets have shown some more disturbing trends in terms of the interest rates the UK government must pay to raise the long-term money it needs to keep going.

Without completing that task of “fixing the foundations”, as the PM often terms it, the government is hamstrung and, in extremis, its failure could generate the kind of severe fiscal crisis that will threaten the stability of the government, with huge ramifications for wider society.

Global inflationary concerns have hampered most advanced economies in recent years, but the UK seems to be coming off worse than most. Virtually every political party during this conference season agrees that too much is having to be spent on debt interest – on the “national mortgage”, as some put it, much of it taken out during the pandemic – and all fear a debt-tax-debt “death spiral”. So minds in government circles are, rightly, focused on the chancellor’s options for the Budget next month.

One of the great lessons that the Labour Party had to learn the hard way – through multiple general election losses – is that attacking the ‘rich’, rarely defined, often backfires ( PA )

As The Independent reports, there remains within the cabinet a group of ministers who have kept the New Labour faith, and who fear the party’s leftward drift towards ever-heavier taxation could prove counterproductive in more ways than one. Economically, care always has to be taken to ensure that taxes on wealth, broadly speaking, do not lead to unintended consequences, and remove incentives to save, invest and build businesses – thus depressing revenues as well as longer-term growth.

In the first place, there is the continuing risk that taxes on the former “non-doms”, those with considerable fortunes, could drive them out of the country, with a consequent loss of the tax take. Evidence, seen by HM Revenue and Customs, has mounted this year that this is exactly what has been taking place, with capital flight principally driven by new inheritance tax rules, which have since been relaxed. The Treasury has already had to adjust its plans accordingly.

The second danger is more purely political. As one unnamed minister puts it, the abolition of non-dom status and VAT on private schools is “anti-aspiration” and “harming this country”. One of the great lessons that the Labour Party had to learn the hard way – through multiple general election losses – is that attacking the “rich”, rarely defined, often backfires. It repulses people who are not “rich” but would like to think that they too might one day be able to enjoy a degree of financial independence. Too much perceived “punishment” for hard work, ambition and aspiration could cost Labour yet more support, even if it succeeded in raising some extra funds.

The problem for Labour is that in the past few months, it has undergone a “soft left” revolution. Even if Andy Burnham’s attempted coup had to be abandoned, there is plainly a move afoot to introduce more wealth taxes, including a terrifyingly audacious scheme to ram stamp duty and council tax together in some new property tax, which is bound to be hated. On the other hand, the parliamentary Labour Party has effectively vetoed cuts to social security, an unsustainable and expensive gesture that will not help Labour win a second term. That leaves ministers with no choice other than to hike existing taxes, invent new ones or extend others, notably VAT.

Traditionally, the Conservatives were the default party to be trusted with running the economy and rewarding graft and entrepreneurship. Towards the end of their last long run in office, it became a bad joke. Yet the party is showing small signs of recovering its poise at its conference this week. The shadow chancellor, Mel Stride, has been positively fizzing with ideas in recent days. Not all of them have merit, or credibility, but the £5,000 subsidy for working first-time buyers is at least inventive, as is the plan to scrap business rates for smaller shops and public houses. There is insufficient detail to say whether the overall £47bn in cuts to public expenditure he proposes are feasible, let alone desirable. But at least he’s trying to talk to the voters about things other than immigration.

Mr Stride has identified the gap in the political market for a fiscally responsible, competent, morally responsible mainstream political party, even if the Conservatives’ recent record and some of its more extreme current personalities and policies prevent Mr Stride and his party from credibly claiming that space. The shadow chancellor also knows that Brexit has been a disaster as much for his party as the country, but he can never admit that fact, let alone act upon it.

By 2028 or 2029, as the next election closes in, the political debate should increasingly return to more normal choices – taxation, public services, living standards and economic growth. Consider a near future in which the small boats crisis and its allied issues have faded from public minds. Reform UK will lose some of its narrow appeal, and a more conventional pattern of political choice could return. In any case, the economy is still what voters care about. If Labour once again becomes the enemy of aspiration, it will pay the kind of heavy electoral price that it has too often in the past.