When harrowing public scandals are exposed, our leaders must act

The case of the Joyce Parker Hospital in Coventry is an instructive one at a time when the care of the most vulnerable in our society remains a cause of national concern. The shortcomings in the children’s mental health unit were identified and first reported by this newspaper. The Care Quality Commission also warned about the abuse of the young persons in its care.

There have been several other unconnected scandals involving NHS trusts, also investigated by The Independent, notably in maternity wards – but this one involves a privately run facility, owned by Cygnet Health Care, albeit serving NHS patients.

It serves also as a reminder that failures can be caused by cultural factors and the failure to place patient welfare at the centre of things. The fact that instances of alleged abuse such as dragging children in distress across the floor had been continuing for some time also attests to the tendency for institutions to protect themselves when they come under scrutiny, whether from watchdogs or from the media.

That was a factor in the way the BBC dealt with Huw Edwards, a man who was once one of the corporation’s most precious assets: today, he is obviously a gruesome embarrassment, guilty of making indecent images of children. The BBC was placed in a difficult position when the Metropolitan Police said that they should treat these fresh allegations against the former presenter as confidential; but it is certainly unfortunate that Edwards was kept on the payroll for so long – and that the truth about his activities was concealed.

As with any other offence involving such images, there is a world of misery and lifetimes of pain that lie behind the pixels delivered by the WhatsApp messages. Understandably, the attorney general is under pressure to ask for a review of Edwards’s suspended sentence and if it is too lenient? One of the victims, after all, was between seven and nine years old. What they went through is unimaginable.

It is difficult at times for the public to have faith in our institutions – even the police have been found wanting in the case of Sarah Everard and other such crimes – or to know what to do to offer more protection to women and children. Political action is essential and it is encouraging that the new government has promised to halve levels of violence against women and girls within a decade.

The media has a role to play – not only in exposing wrongdoing, but in campaigning for change (and, in the case of victims of domestic violence, truly safe havens). Hence The Independent’s appeal to build a new refuge for women and children fleeing abusive partners.

The latest figures on domestic violence show a frightening increase over the past few years – and, even allowing for a greater willingness to come forward and report these crimes, the trend is unmistakably upwards, with no corresponding expansion in refuges.

Styled the “brick by brick” appeal, the idea is that even a modest contribution of £15 is nominally sufficient to fund one brick in the £300,000 project, itself sponsored by the charity Refuge and supported by Persimmon, a construction company.

These current stories about the care of women and children may seem disparate, but all too often domestic violence combines with drugs and alcohol, leading to sexual abuse and – eventually – mentally or physically damaged children in mental health units. Even there, they can be unsafe.

So much better, then, if mothers and children can find a way out and a refuge as a base from which to rebuild their lives and secure justice. It is no less than they deserve.

