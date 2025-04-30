100 days? It feels more like the 100 year war – and fought on multiple fronts, 24/7 with the volume turned to eleven. At home, abroad is there anyone on the planet who hasn’t felt the effects of the Trump presidency?

To mark his 100 days the president took his victory lap at Macomb Community College, just north of Detroit. Michigan was one of the key swing states that Trump won in November – and Macomb County, where the college is based, holds a legendary place in Republican folklore. The people who live there back in the 1980s became known as the Reagan Democrats. This was the first time the Republican Party saw white, blue-collar autoworkers abandoning the Dems and embracing Ronald Reagan.

Trump accelerated that whole process, and prized working class Americans in their millions away from the Democrats. So it was a fitting place for Trump to go to laud his achievements.

But. But. But. Trump’s tariffs have caused massive uncertainty for the automobile industry – and Detroit is still Motown – the motor town. As we drove up to the college. I was struck by the hundreds, maybe a thousand protestors lining the highway outside the college – and cars were honking their horns to show their support.

As I walked across the vast parking lot I expected to see the long lines of the Trump lovers, queuing in the already humid heat to get a prime spot in the venue. Over the years I have seen Trump speaking at venues holding 20,000 – and those places have been packed to overflowing. But yesterday there were no lines.

The traders selling Trump merch normally do a roaring trade. But the hawkers flogging the red MAGA hats and the ‘Trump 28 T-shirts were kicking their heels. There was no one around. Inside the hall, only about a third of the space had been laid out with seats – with probably seating for maybe 1500. It was the smallest venue I have ever seen Trump speak in and it was nowhere near full.

He won’t have liked that. And he’ll like even less that people like me are pointing it out. All of this comes as Trump’s latest poll numbers show a big slide from when he took office, and another slide in consumer confidence; now the lowest since the height of the pandemic.

But that didn’t stop the president from hailing his successes, railing at his detractors, prating the victories and relishing the enemies he’s put to the sword. For the small crowd that were there, they lapped it up.

This is not to say that that solid wall of support that the president has consistently enjoyed is crumbling – but there are little cracks and fissures appearing.

I think the first thing to say about the first hundred days is that it is a slightly meaningless construction. Surely it doesn’t matter a jot what you in 100 days; what matters is what America looks like after four years. The other thing is that you can’t berate Donald Trump for not delivering on what he promised in the campaign . He promised a trade war, and he has started one. He said he’d staunch the flow of illegal immigrants. And on that he has largely succeeded.

But the tariffs have been a mess, and sorely tested the patience of allies and foes alike. And there is deep concern in the US that his policies are pushing the US towards a recession. There has been the distinct impression that he’s started a war without a war plan and is making it up as he goes along.

Last time I looked, he hasn’t ended the war between Russia and Ukraine. But – come on – we all knew that was campaign hot air when he declared he would end the war on day one. There was a ceasefire in Gaza, but it’s fallen apart. As for declaring he wanted Canada to become the 51st state, all he’s done is ensure a Liberal victory in the general election there, and brought an end to the career of his maple syrup MAGA mini-me, Pierre Pollievre, the Conservative leader. Because of Trump’s trade war something similar might happen in the Australian general election this weekend.

But perhaps the most consequential part of the 100 days is his testing to near destruction the US constitution and the concerted attempts to make himself an almost absolute Monarch: a Louis XIV, if you like. Less sun king, more sun-bed king.

Law firms that have represented clients opposing Trump have been strong armed into promising hundreds of millions of dollars pro bono work to causes that Trump approves. Universities are being starved of funding unless they let an outside, Trump approved body oversee appointments and determine their teaching methods.

Media companies are facing a near ‘fight or flight’ moment as he threatens first amendment freedoms. Corporate America has been rushing to distance itself from the DEI policies it once proudly proclaimed. In 2016 they were taking a knee; in 2024 they’re bending it.

Congress has become an irrelevance, clearly terrified to do anything that will upset Donald Trump. And the Democrats feel as though they are lost in a wilderness, unable to agree on why they lost the election so badly; incapable of uniting around a message to win back the American people.

The courts have proved to be a bulwark. A lot of his hugely partisan executive orders are the subject of legal challenge. But what if the courts find against him? The Department of Justice enforces the law, not the judges. And the justice department is doing Donald Trump’s bidding.

But in this dizzying 100 days there is one entity that just won’t be bullied – and that’s the markets. He can’t threaten them with retribution. He can’t tell the Dow Jones to rise. He can’t order the bond markets to behave. He can’t determine gilt yields.

Get this big economic stuff wrong – as he appears to be doing at the moment, and the American people could well follow the markets in giving a verdict that Donald Trump won’t like.