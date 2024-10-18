If you want DIY to be done well, get a woman to do it

LIBRARY BLUES

That the old dining room has become obsolete

Is not exciting news to my patient friend

Who dangles like a Christmas bauble on the end

Of our telephone call. I am designing the library

That has lived 20 years in my head – a library

With files and books and the Encyclopaedia Britannica

Taking up an entire shelf with the world’s contents circa 1996.

A time limit is donated by the painter’s single available day.

I have emptied the cabinets which have been carried away

By two borrowed men; I have tortured my feet

With the shifting of glasses, plates, bowls, amusing teapots

And enough candles to illuminate a cathedral at Easter.

I have marshalled my dyslexic brain to double-check

My measurements for the carpenters again and again

Until my drawings are perfect. The boards were cut to size

For speed and easy assembly, which is where it all went wrong.

Misreading my directions their complex deductions

Skilfully construct something into which my dreams will not fit.

In torrential rain I drive to replace shelving, and redraw to clarify,

For men who are unable to read a woman’s instructions.