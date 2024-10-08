What is David Jason talking about? Del Boy is iconic

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Imagine being a part of one of the most iconic TV shows ever made – one that ran over the course of two decades and is firmly cemented in British pop culture – and feeling “upset” that people recognise you for that role. Well, that’s exactly how Sir David Jason feels.

In a rare interview with the BBC this week, the Derek Trotter actor revealed that “Del Boy is a bit of a ghost that comes behind me like a Christmas Carol.” He also went on to say that Only Fools and Horses “seems to be the only thing people remember me for.”

Now, I am not an actor and I don’t have people coming up to me in the streets saying “mange tout, Rodney” or “lovely jubbly” on a regular basis. But I still can’t imagine feeling ashamed of (or having a desire to distance myself from) arguably my greatest piece of work. It almost feels like a slight to fans of the show; as if now, after relishing the fame and fortune that came with playing the Peckham-based wheeler dealer, he’s decided he’s too good for it all. Chateauneuf du Pape!

In many ways, my upbringing was different to other millennials. I had a much older father, meaning my tastes and interests – as well as my cultural references – have always straddled many generations. Me and my siblings grew up watching Only Fools – it wasn’t just a Christmastime tradition; it was a regular fixture in our house. And for all its faults and questionable storylines that (rightly) just wouldn’t fly today, it was still very much a masterpiece of its time.

I knew every single scene by heart – from the doomed crystal chandelier and Del Boy falling over at the bar, to the blow-up dolls in the back of the car and Raquel’s emphasis of the word “crying” during her duet with Tony Angelino. My personal favourite was alwaysThe Jolly Boys’ Outing episode, which saw Del Boy, Rodney, Uncle Albert and the other lads go on an eventful trip to Margate. It was nostalgic even then – and also championed the plight of working-class people.

But we also watched other shows starring Jason. My dad was a huge fan of Open All Hours and later, as a family, we’d watch A Touch of Frost (though I sometimes had to dip out of the room because it occasionally gave me nightmares).

There’s no denying he was a prolific actor at that time, but equally, to expect fans to engage with him about those other works is a tad ridiculous.

First of all, those other characters didn’t have soundbites and catchphrases in the same way that Del Boy did. No one is going to go up to David Jason and quote Granville now, are they? Second of all, those other shows didn’t run as long as Only Fools and Horses. There’s just no comparison.

Surely it’s nice that – some 20 years after the final episode aired – people are still referencing the show? And isn’t it nice that people of all ages recognise him and still have a recollection of it all? Because, let’s face it – he hasn’t been in anything since 2019, and even then, the Open All Hours reboot didn’t exactly take off.

Of course, Jason is not the only actor to denounce his biggest role. Robert Pattinson famously slated the Twilight saga – while he was still acting in it; likewise, Daniel Craig shunned 007 and voiced his clear disdain for the franchise on several occasions; and Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page left the hit Netflix show because he didn’t want to be pigeon-holed (that turned out well).

I should also point out that Jason didn’t go as far as these other examples – he never outright attacked the show or the late John Sullivan’s writing. But it does seem odd to come out with this now. What is the point? It’s like musicians refusing to play their biggest hits on tour, even though their careers are founded on them.

If I were Jason, I would embrace my long-standing career – in its entirety – and look back fondly at the time I played one of the most recognisable and cherished characters in British sitcom history. Otherwise... well, he’d be a plonker.