Dear Vix,

I have a major crush on a celebrity and I just know he’d like me too if he only met me!

I can’t help but feel so sad that we might not get that chance – the person I’m a bit obsessed with is Harry Styles, you see. We are both from Redditch, we have compatible star signs and we’re almost the same age, too.

I collect everything he makes – I have an entire room decorated with posters of Harry and One Direction, I have mugs and T-shirts and all his albums (even rare Japanese promos).

If I’m feeling sad, all I need to do is lie down and think about Harry and how happy we’d be together.

I’m not mad – I know the likelihood of it actually happening is extremely slim. Normal people don’t meet gods like Harry. But the fact that it’s very, very unlikely makes me feel so crushingly sad.

I have a boring job and live on my own and don’t really have many friends. Is there any way at all I could get Harry to notice me? Or do you have any advice for getting over someone you’re in love with?

Smitten

Dear Smitten,

I admire your passion and your commitment and your collection. You should feel proud of being a superfan!

But I’m also going to confirm, gently, what you already know – yes, it is extremely, extremely unlikely that your fantasy of a life with Harry will come to pass.

I feel for you. It can be incredibly hard, sometimes, accepting the fact that the person we like doesn’t feel the same way.

And while there’s nothing wrong with a bit of healthy imagination, I’d like to ask you if there are any other outlets you could find to attract your interest and for you to plough your enthusiasm – and focus – into.

You sound a little lonely – and that’s understandable. Many of us are. It can be very tough: living alone, working in a job you don’t like, after school when many of our childhood friends have moved or drifted away.

I think you’d benefit enormously from joining a new club, where you stand a great chance of meeting people with similar interests to you.

In fact, taking the obvious one for a moment: have you ever considered starting a fun music club? One in which you and a group of similar-minded people share your favourite songs and albums? You might even discover new music you like just as much as Harry’s!

If there’s not much in your area for people your age, with your interests, I would really recommend you start something. You could put an ad in a local newspaper or even join something a bit different – a choir, a climbing club, a creative writing workshop, a dance class.

Try a bunch of different things until you find something you like doing – in addition to being interested in Harry. My bet is that you’ll care about him a little less as soon as you’re having fun with all the new people you’re about to meet. Good luck!

