Need help with a personal issue? Dear Vix is here to help

The position of the newspaper agony aunt is a long and respected one, steeped in tradition. It is not one I step into lightly. In 2024, we are all dealing with more than ever: personal worries about our relationships, family, work and finances; set against a turbulent backdrop of war, austerity, political upheaval and the climate crisis.

Many of us are experiencing feelings of loneliness, confusion and lack of purpose. But how do we reconcile our own problems when the world is suffering? When children are being killed in increasing number? When people have it worse than we do? Isn’t it selfish or self-indulgent to complain about our lot?

I’m here to say: absolutely not. I strongly believe we should seek help whenever we feel that we need it – that the answer to the question, “should I really be worrying about this…” is, simply: are you?

If you are, then that’s okay. If it bothers you, then it’s important. No matter how small and trivial you think it is, I’m here to tell you that it matters. That you matter. And that your feelings – whatever they are – are completely valid.

I’ll do whatever I can to help you find your way through. Email: dearvix@independent.co.uk or fill in this short form for free, sincere, anonymous advice.

You’re only alone if you want to be.