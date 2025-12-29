Christmas is not for the birds
As festivities are in full swing, the poet Frieda Hughes wonders if the poor turkey might rather be dressed somehwat differently for dinner
The stag was dead when it fell from the sky
And hit the other shooter’s head;
Sprawled across the cinema wall
It was pheasant season at Fackham Hall.
I was escaping Christmas card writing,
Food shopping, present wrapping,
And the festive tree lighting.
My plans
Did not include peeling swedes and a fruit pudding
Until 24 hours before the advent calendars
Had opened their last tiny glitter doors,
And the final delivery of seasonal cards
Had hit the hallway floor.
Only then was I ready to gift wrap
And season the pork and the duck,
And peel and slice and chop and dice,
Thinking that perhaps
The turkey would rather be a guest
And arrive at dinner fully dressed
In all its feathers.
