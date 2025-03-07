What it’s really like to have cataract surgery
Poet and artist Frieda Hughes was gazing at two moons in the sky – until a hospital appointment helped her see the woods for the trees
EYES
During lockdowns a crumpled membrane turned my world
Into a screwed-up newspaper that I could not read.
After a left-eye vitrectomy and cataract surgery
I thought that I was out of the woods
Because I could see the trees.
But now the right eye owns the two moons of an astigmatism
That doubles vision. My paintbrush hovers its dual tips
Over my canvas, not certain of which twin branches,
Twin leaves, or twin boulders, to add another brush stroke to.
With the other eye deteriorating, I’d now squint into fog
That drained the colour from my landscape,
Bleaching the sky, my studio, my whole life.
I’d reach out to touch what I could not properly see.
My memory of the clarity of edges receded like a tide;
Contact lenses and glasses could not correct it until
This week a laser was applied. The sudden intensity of colour
Was like unlocking a door. So next,
The surgeon will remove the sepia world
Of my right lens. Long distance, he says is attainable,
And so is the single moon that I am reaching for.
