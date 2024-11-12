Why we should really be outraged by the Boots Christmas advert

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ah, yes, it’s that time of year again. Mariah is playing on repeat, the Christmas light switch-ons are being announced – and social media is losing its baubles over a perfectly charming Christmas ad.

A tradition as old as… well, Twitter, it seems like every year the self-appointed “anti-wokes” find a new imagined assault on Christmas to whine about. If they’re not lamenting on the alleged banning of the word “Christmas” and the axing of school nativity plays, they’re moaning about any seasonal advert that dares feature anything other than straight, white people.

Remember the furore surrounding the 2020 Sainsbury’s festive ad , that portrayed a Black British family celebrating their love for each other at Christmas? Or the homophobic reactions to Norway’s state-run Posten postal service ad in 2021, which feature a – *gasps* – gay Santa ?

This year, there’s not just one, but two “woke” ads being targeted: the M&S home and clothing commercial and Boots.

The former has created a heartwarming ad depicting a little girl (played by Skylar Blu), who brings her family together for Christmas, with a little help from her magical snow globe. Sparkly? Check. Seasonal? Check. Sentimental? Check.

So, what have the “anti-wokes” got to moan about? Well, Skylar is Black. If you don’t believe that racism lies at the heart of these Christmas ad grievances, then go and check the comments on social media – unless you want to retain some faith in humanity. In which case, I suggest you stay well clear.

But the griping about the M&S ad is minimal compared to the social media ruckus prompted by this year’s Boots ad.

Luckily, I saw the ad before I saw the comments – and I loved it. My dad loved it. My dog loved it (okay, I made that bit up – but you get my drift). What’s not to love? After all, Bridgerton’s Lady Danbury, aka, Adjoa Andoh, has traded in her diamond tiara for Mrs Claus’ cloak – and she certainly takes the crown for the best Christmas ad this year. It is fun, festive “aaaaaand faaabulous!” So why, then, has #BoycottBoots been trending on social media ever since?

According to viral social media posts, casting a Black woman as the central character and having a diverse cast of characters, including queer folk (plus the use of “they/them” pronouns) and drag acts “sends a clear and deliberate message to white Britons.” Forgive me if I’m being dense, but the only clear and deliberate message I received is that Christmas ads are no longer simply Christmas ads. They’re Rorschach tests – and our reaction to them tells us an awful lot about ourselves.

According to another critic, the ad is “anti-white male and anti-male in general. Even the music is all about females.” Sadly, then, Boots haven’t scored the white right-wing snowflake bloke vote this year; they’re off to Superdrug (though I’m not sure Superdrug will want them…).

The outspoken critics – proponents of free speech one and all (until it comes to ads) – have been particularly triggered by the casting of Andoh. Not only is she Black, but she’s outspoken about race.

You may remember that in May 2023, during a stint as guest pundit during ITV’s coverage of King Charles III’s coronation, Andoh commented that the balcony at Buckingham Palace appeared “terribly white” after the diversity of the ceremony at Westminster Abbey. Despite this very correct, factual observation, UK regulator Ofcom received 8,371 complaints about the comment – the highest number of complaints for a TV broadcast that year.

It depresses me that we’re almost at the doorstep of 2025 – a quarter of the way into the 21st century – and people are still getting worked up about Black people featuring in adverts. The 1950s called: they want their racial politics back.