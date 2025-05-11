Why is wedding wine always so awful? Here’s what you should be serving on the big day

Did you know that the average wedding in the UK now costs a staggering £20,822? If you include an engagement ring and honeymoon, that figure rises to £26,583 – it is an eye-watering amount of money to spend on one day.

I’ve had the pleasure of attending some truly glorious weddings, but there often seems to be one universally binding theme: the wine served is mediocre at best. The worst part is that you know the bride and groom have likely paid a chunky amount for it too. It seems such a shame that when every other aspect is usually beautifully thought out – from the glorious seasonal flowers on the tables to a menu filled with favourite foods, and a band that’s primed to fill the dancefloor with a playlist of absolute bangers. But when it comes to the wine? Well, the best you’re normally left with is a bland pinot grigio and a glass of warm prosecco.

I’m often sent venue wine lists by friends getting married, asking for help as to what to pick, and my response is always the same: “Ask how much they charge for corkage”. The figure might seem eye-watering, as is so often the case at wedding venues, but honestly that, plus the cost of a decent, but affordable bottle of wine, is normally better value than stumping up for the venue's wine list.

But how do you actually pick the wine? It’s a tricky balance when it comes to selecting wine for a wedding, or indeed any party that you might be having this summer. First off, banish any idea that you have to please everyone. There’s no way you can cater for the expectations of such a disparate group of people. Instead, focus on finding the most broadly crowd-pleasing and affordable options coupled with what you enjoy.

I advise avoiding extremes. It means that if you’re a fan of big heavy malbecs, you might need to dial that love affair down a bit to suit a broader church of palates. Don’t go for a big ballsy oaky white or a bruising, brash deep red. Instead, look for wines with a bit more freshness and fruit that keep things as uplifting as you hope your party’s going to be. It’s always a good idea to check the alcohol levels, too: try to keep things at 13 per cent and under for a more memorable time.

So what grapes might that look like? For whites, concentrate on what’s refreshing and dry: think gentle unoaked chardonnay, fresh picpoul de pinet, a zesty muscadet, or a mouth-watering verdejo from Spain. I’d avoid heavily aromatic grapes, and look for wines that sit as a supporting act to the food you're serving.

For red grapes – again, it’s a time to lean into soft and fruity. There are some glorious classics such as a youthful plump Rioja crianza, or a mellow merlot – yes, this grape gets such a lot of grief for being too plummy, but that’s exactly what you want in party wine. It’s all about fun and enjoyment. We’re not looking for cerebral sippers.

And what about champagne? Obviously, if your budget can stretch to it, then what a treat, but if you’re looking for something that extends beyond a toast and maybe to a welcome drink as well (with top-ups) then switch up your selection and choose a crémant instead. It’s made in exactly the same way as champagne and can be from one of eight different regions in France: Loire, Alsace, Limoux, Die, Jura, Bordeaux, Savoie and Bourgogne.

Ultimately, the most important factor in wines for a wedding or party is pleasure. Make sure you’re selecting the wine with the best crowd appeal and most character possible – your guests will be very grateful for the extra thought. To whet your appetite, here’s a selection of wines that might just get the party started…

L'Extra par Langlois, Langlois-Chateau, Crémant de Loire Brut, France, NV

Available from Majestic £12 (mixed six), £13.50 (single bottle) 12.5 per cent ABV

open image in gallery L'Extra par Langlois, Langlois-Chateau, Crémant de Loire Brut, France, NV ( Rosamund Hall )

Crémant is the perfect option when you’re catering for a large crowd and don’t want to compromise on quality. Langlois-Chateau is owned by Bollinger (you might have heard of their champagne), and the know-how and expertise in making a great sparkling wine is certainly evident in this bottle. Made in the same method as champagne out of chenin blanc and a touch of chardonnay, its delicate bubbles deliver beautiful aromas and flavours of fresh citrus, green apples and a warming toasty note. A super option for welcome drinks, toasts and everything in between.

Les Filets, Piquepoul Terret Blanc, IGP Cotes de Thau, France, 2023

Available from Waitrose, £10 (on offer for £8 until 20 May), 12 per cent ABV

open image in gallery Les Filets, Piquepoul Terret Blanc, IGP Cotes de Thau, France, 2023 ( Rosamund Hall )

Picpoul is a great crowd-pleasing wine, always a consistently good quality for the money. This example is blended with terret, an ancient white grape varietal from Languedoc Roussillon. It is a harmonious combination of lemons and peaches, which gives it both a refreshing and uplifting note with a soft mouth feel. Just lovely.

Famille Brocard ‘Belle Margote’ Bourgogne Chardonnay, France, 2022

Available from Majestic £15 (mixed six) £16 (single bottle), ABV 12.5 per cent

open image in gallery Famille Brocard ‘Belle Margote’ Bourgogne Chardonnay, France, 2022 ( Rosamund Hall )

If you’re looking for a white wine with a little more finesse and structure, but don’t want to pay high-end burgundy prices, then this is a perfect choice. This 100 per cent chardonnay is made by the Brocard family, who use large amounts of organic and biodynamic grapes in the blend. They’re a famous Chablis producer, and this bottle displays heaps of chablis-esque characteristics at a more affordable price. It’s rippling with lemon citrus curd, a honeyed touch and a gentle buttery note too. It’s generous in the mouth, and long on the finish. I’d be delighted if this was being poured at any wedding or party I was invited to.

Réserve des Vignerons, Saumur cabernet Franc, Loire, France 2023

Available from The Co-op £10.75, ABV 13 per cent

open image in gallery Réserve des Vignerons, Saumur cabernet Franc, Loire, France 2023 ( Rosamund Hall )

Cabernet Franc might not be the immediate choice for a wedding wine as it can be a little bristly and green at times. However, this example, made by a very respected cooperative in Saumur in the Loire Valley, is just so enticing and appealing. It’s brimming with ripe strawberries, plump red cherries and a little hint of sweet spice too, the tannins are super-smooth and the alcohol is perfectly balanced. This could happily be enjoyed as a glass on its own, but it’s also wonderfully food versatile too.

Quinta da Alorna 'Lutra' Tinto, Tejo, Portugal 2023

Available from The Wine Society, £8.75, 13 per cent ABV

open image in gallery Quinta da Alorna 'Lutra' Tinto, Tejo, Portugal 2023 ( Rosamund Hall )

For sheer value for money, Portugal never fails to deliver, and this wine is the perfect embodiment of that from the ever-impressive Tejo region. A blend of Portuguese indigenous varietals touriga nacional, castelão and trincadeira, it’s just bursting with appealing character – expect a barrage of ripe red plums, generous blackberries and supple, smooth tannins. It’s a perfect party pour, and all for under ten pounds!

Rosamund Hall (DipWSET) is The Independent’s wine columnist and is a freelance writer and presenter. She specialises in wine and spirits as well as travel and lifestyle