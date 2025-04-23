Do you know what apps your child uses in school? You should…

The UK government’s recent £45m investment in school connectivity is a laudable step toward digital transformation. But while we race to install routers and upgrade broadband, we’re still missing the crucial piece of the puzzle: what students actually do online once they’re connected.

A delivery system is only as powerful as the content it delivers. And when it comes to education, content is king.

In 2019, the Department for Education (DfE) launched the Early Years Apps Pilot, a pioneering initiative to accredit high-quality educational apps. It was quietly shelved as classrooms reopened post-Covid, but its purpose is more urgent now than ever. Today, with nearly half of UK families still digitally excluded in some way – lacking broadband, devices, or essential digital skills – we need a clear national standard to ensure educational apps are safe, effective, and aligned with the curriculum.

During the pandemic, digital learning tools were not just useful – they were essential. Yet not all tools were equal. Evidence from the Behavioural Insights Team shows that thoughtful EdTech design can dramatically improve outcomes. On the HegartyMaths platform, usage of help tools more than doubled and accuracy improved significantly. Other trials saw online course completion rates boosted by between 15 and 32 per cent through simple behavioural prompts and study planning support.

Schools and teachers are under immense pressure. Apps can help – not by replacing teachers, but by empowering them. They personalise learning, identify children needing support earlier, and free up time for real teaching. They’re also powerful tools for homework and out-of-school engagement.

‘Without guidance, schools are left to fend for themselves in a crowded digital marketplace. An app store is not an accreditation system’ ( Getty Images )

But without guidance, schools are left to fend for themselves in a crowded digital marketplace. An app store is not an accreditation system. We need a rigorous national framework – one that supports both teachers and developers.

The digital divide remains stubbornly wide. A 2024 study by the University of Liverpool and Good Things Foundation found that 45 per cent of UK families lack essential digital access. During school closures, children eligible for free school meals were twice as likely to do less than an hour of learning per day, according to UCL research. The kids who would benefit most from high-quality EdTech are the ones most at risk of being left behind.

This is where a national standard could be transformative. As CEO of Mrs Wordsmith, a UK-based EdTech company focused on literacy, I’ve seen how evidence-based, game-driven content can ignite a love of reading. Our tools are rigorously tested and built around curriculum outcomes. But not all companies work to these standards – nor should they be expected to without oversight.

This isn’t about nostalgia for lockdown learning. It’s about realising the missed opportunity: by failing to build on the success of the apps pilot, successive governments have left children, parents, and teachers to navigate a Wild West of digital content. And as secretary of state Bridget Phillipson focuses on digital, we risk delivering gigabit internet to schools where children are still playing games that teach them nothing.

If you’re a parent, that should make you angry. But you can make your voice heard. The government must introduce a seventh digital standard: one for content. Let’s move from “connection over content” to “connection with content” because infrastructure is meaningless without the tools to use it wisely.

It is easy, just restart the programme from 2019! The DfE is currently consulting on this very issue and inviting educators, developers, parents, and stakeholders to contribute their perspectives on digital standards. This is a rare opportunity to push for the revival and expansion of the 2019 Early Years Apps Pilot into a full national framework for educational content. The estimated 5,000 to 7,000 UK schools already using these DfE-endorsed apps are especially encouraged to contribute their experiences.

A formal DfE accreditation process would go a long way in extending the benefits of these tools to schools that lack the internal capacity or funding to conduct their evaluation – ensuring that access to high-quality apps isn’t just a privilege for well-resourced institutions. Together, let’s ensure the future of UK education is not just wired for speed – but powered by purpose.