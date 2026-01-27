Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

On Tuesday, Southwest Airlines will officially end its longstanding open seating policy after nearly 60 years in the air — and plans to commemorate it with a special aircraft.

According to air industry reporter Ryan Ewing, the final flight to seat passengers the old way will be aboard Southwest's commemorative Boeing 737-8 MAX in 'Desert Gold' livery, matching the airline's original colors when it launched in 1967.

The retro red-and-gold bird, which first launched back in November 2022 and has operated ever since, is designated Flight N871HK, named in honor of the company's founder Herb Kelleher ("HK") and its first ever flight on June 8, 1971 ("871").

It will lift off from Honolulu at around 10 p.m. local time on Monday and fly overnight to California, landing around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

It was the end of an era for the venerable budget airline, which was the last major company to hold out against the industry-wide sea change towards pre-booked seating.

open image in gallery Southwest's commemorative 'Herb Kelleher' plane, named in honor of its eponymous founder (who died in 2019) ( Bryce Rea / Skylite Productions via Southwest )

"The airline has been known for its unique open seating model for more than 50 years, but preferences have evolved, with more customers taking longer flights where a seat assignment is preferred," Southwest said in a statement this week.

"[Our] research is clear and indicates that 80 per cent of Southwest customers, and 86 per cent of potential customers, prefer an assigned seat.

“When a customer elects to stop flying with Southwest and chooses a competitor, open seating is cited as the number one reason for the change. By moving to an assigned seating model, Southwest expects to broaden its appeal and attract more flying from its current and future customers."

open image in gallery The change comes amid numerous cost-cutting and profit-increasing measures pushed by activist investors ( Bryce Rea / Skylite Productions via Southwest )

Traditionally, Southwest passengers were seated first come, first served, stratified within "A", "B", and "C" boarding groups depending on how early they checked in.

Now, instead, passengers will be assigned a specific seat depending on their fare class, much like every other major airline.

The policy could be particularly costly for passengers too big to fit comfortably in one seat, who could previously request a free extra seat at the airport but will now be required to book one in advance.

It comes amid a push by investors to align Southwest with its other competitors, including by ending its decades-old "bags fly free" policy in May 2025.