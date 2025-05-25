Social media influencer Anna Grace Phelan dies of cancer aged 19

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Social media influencer Anna Grace Phelan has died aged 19.

The teenager shared her battle with cancer to almost 140,000 followers on TikTok and thousands of people on Facebook and Instagram after she was diagnosed with a grade four glioblastoma brain tumour last year.

Her family shared the news on their campaigning Facebook page, Anna’s fight, on Saturday.

“Dear Friends and Family, it is with great sadness to announce that our beautiful daughter, Anna Grace Phelan, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

Ms Phelan died on Friday according to an obituary post.

“So many of you have followed her journey through a difficult battle with cancer and bore witness to her powerful testimony of faith. Thank you for the countless thousands of prayers for healing and peace.

“May we all rejoice with the assurance that she is in Heaven now, and she has been healed. Let us also remember that the only path to the promised kingdom of Heaven is through salvation in Jesus Christ.

“Details of the funeral arrangements to follow. God bless her beautiful soul. John 3:16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

The teenager, born in Jefferson, Georgia, first opened up about her cancer journey on TikTok in August.

“Starting about four weeks ago, I started to experience numbness in the left side of my face and in the right side of my leg, so my right leg,” she said.

While doctors originally sent her to be tested for Bell’s Palsy, a condition which can cause paralysis to one side of the face, medical professionals eventually discovered a tumour on her brain.

Fans shared their condolences on social media with Mrs Phelan’s family.

One fan wrote on Facebook: “I came from TikTok, and jumped in on Anna’s story closer to the end. Her faith was inspiring and her hope was radiant through her videos. She has touched so many lives in so many immeasurable ways. May the lord God bless you all, and may her memory be eternal.”

Another added: “So heartbreaking. She fought so hard & her faith throughout this journey was more than inspiring. She introduced so many people to His love and salvation- it was truly a gift. Sending you all so much love right now.”

A funeral service will take place for Ms Phelan next Thursday at 4pm in the Galilee Christian Church.