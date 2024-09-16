Rupert Murdoch begins trial to determine fate of £24bn media empire

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

A trial that could determine who takes over Rupert Murdoch’s £24 billion media empire has kicked off in Nevada.

The future of Fox News, a dominant force in television and conservative politics, as well as The Times and The Wall Street Journal, is now in the hands of a probate court official in Reno, Nevada.

Murdoch, 93, seeks to amend his trust to grant full control to his eldest son, Lachlan, who currently oversees their companies.

Three of Lachlan’s siblings, who stand to share control after their father’s passing, oppose this move. The two youngest children, from Rupert Murdoch’s third marriage, are set to benefit financially but have no promised control.

In Reno, Murdoch argues that his other children might dilute Fox News’ right-wing appeal, risking its audience. Rupert and his four oldest children are expected in court this week, with Murdoch staunchly defending his right to determine the future of the empire he built from a single paper in Adelaide to a $32 billion (£24 billion) global powerhouse.

The stakes are monumental, viewed as the inspiration for the HBO drama Succession. At the heart of the battle is the future direction of Fox News — whether it should continue its partisan, right-wing stance or adopt a more balanced approach to maintain its identity and revenue.

Lachlan’s siblings, particularly his brother James, are less supportive of the hard-right position. James has openly criticised the network’s pro-Trump and anti-news populism.

From left, Lachlan Murdoch, Rupert Murdoch and James Murdoch arrive at St Bride’s Church for the celebration ceremony of the wedding of Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall in London in 2016 ( Joel Ryan/Invision/AP )

Murdoch’s bid to alter the trust was first reported by the New York Times. The probate commissioner has ruled the proceedings confidential, denying requests to make the trial public.

The dispute dates back to a decision Murdoch made decades ago to create an irrevocable family trust, ensuring equal shares and control among his four oldest children after his death. This arrangement emerged from his divorce settlement with Anna Torv Murdoch Mann, who received $110 million (£83 million) and agreed to avoid a drawn-out battle over his media assets.

Lachlan ultimately emerged victorious from years of rivalry with James, now serving as executive chairman of Fox Corp. and chairman of News Corp. While News Corp.’s stock has surged under his leadership, Fox Corp. has faced a rockier path, plagued by legal scandals and defamation suits.