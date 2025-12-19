Fashion brand Zara quietly closes dozens of stores

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Zara has quietly closed dozens of stores worldwide.

The Spanish brand shuttered 60 stores between October 2024 and this October, according to parent company Inditex’s latest 2025 results report. In an earnings call about Inditex’s third-quarter results, CEO Óscar García Maceiras didn’t address the Zara closures, but noted that the brand is actually doing well.

“We are happy with the positive performance of Zara and the rest of our concept,” Maceiras said.

Inditex did not specify the locations of the 60 stores or explain why it closed them. However, it did note that certain Zara locations closed to make way for Zara Man stores, the brand’s men’s store that sells clothes, shoes, and accessories. In particular, Macerias called out one such transformation in Osaka, Japan.

“Similar to other projects in different countries, the existing Zara store nearby [in Osaka] will become a standalone Zara Man store,” he said. “We continue to see many opportunities to improve our presence in the world's prime locations, as well as expanding to new cities and new territories.”

open image in gallery Well-known Spanish fast-fashion brand Zara has closed 60 stores recently ( PA Archive )

While Inditex didn’t provide a reason for the closures, they come amid a growing movement against fast-fashion retail because of its impact on the environment.

Consulting and research firm McKinsey noted that fast fashion generates considerable amounts of waste, with the equivalent of three out of every five garments ending up in a landfill or incinerated. That conflicts with sustainability concerns among younger consumers, the firm said.

“The true costs of fast fashion are coming into focus, especially for millennials and Gen Zers,” McKinsey said. “Young people are becoming more mindful of sustainability with respect to how they consume. They’re also keenly aware that the fashion industry is a major contributor to global warming.”

In any case, Inditex’s sales numbers are healthy to start the fourth quarter of its 2025-2026 fiscal year. The company noted in its Q3 earnings call that in-store and online sales from all brands, including Zara, Zara Man, and Zara Home, improved 10.6% from November 1 to December 1.