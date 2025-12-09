Want World Cup tickets? This new credit card offer can help you get them

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is less than seven months away, and a new credit card promotion from Bank of America can help you get tickets.

The bank recently announced that customers who open a new Customized or Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card will have the opportunity to buy up to two tickets to the World Cup, which the United States is hosting for the second time.

"We are bringing a unique opportunity directly to new Cash Rewards cardholders, helping them be part of this unforgettable global event," Bank of America Head of Consumer and Small Business Products & Analytics Mary Hines Droesch told The Independent by email. "This reflects our ongoing commitment to connecting clients with world-class experiences, alongside the exceptional value our Cash Rewards cards deliver to stretch their dollars further."

The offer is the only card-specific one of its kind among major credit card issuers, and the promotion comes at an opportune time for soccer fans.

FIFA faces criticism for a ticket pre-sale process that includes dynamic pricing (which rise and fall with demand), application-only phases, and draw-based disbursement, resulting in a booming resale market.

open image in gallery Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the Winner's Trophy during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. The FIFA World Cup 2026 is less than seven months away ( Getty Images )

Rare opportunity amid chaotic ticket release

FIFA chose a four-phase ticket release that has drawn criticism for its exclusivity - the first three phases require an application and are awarded through a random draw - and susceptibility to scalpers (buyers who purchase tickets during a release and then resell them at considerably higher prices):

Phase 1: A 10-day presale available to qualifying Visa cardholders only

Phase 2: Five-day presale available to the general public

Phase 3: General public release from December 11 to January 13

Phase 4: A last-minute window closer to the tournament without applications or a random draw

FIFA reports it has sold more than two million tickets through the first three phases. Those tickets have hit the resale market at prices far above face value, which ranged from $60 to more than $6,700, depending on the match and seat location, according to TicketNews.

Secondary prices on ticket marketplace StubHub start at around $300 for group-stage matches - you can snag a ticket for Qatar and Switzerland’s group-stage match for $306 - to more than $8,000 for a ticket to the finals.

The cutthroat resale market and draw-based ticket distribution make the Cash Rewards card’s new offer a valuable opportunity for U.S.-based soccer fans.

open image in gallery New applicants for Bank of America’s two Cash Rewards credit cards can choose a World Cup-themed card design ( Bank of America )

How the World Cup promotion works

Bank of America’s World Cup offer is exclusive to new Cash Rewards cardholders; if you already have the card, you can’t participate.

On February 10, eligible cardholders will receive an email from Bank of America that includes a link you’ll use to purchase up to two tickets. The buying window opens at noon Eastern on February 10 and closes on February 24, Bank of America noted. The tickets are available until they’re sold out or the buying window closes.

In addition to World Cup ticket access, cardholders can also choose a custom World Cup card design with the tournament's 2026 branding and an image of the FIFA World Cup Trophy, which is awarded to the World Cup winner, according to Bank of America.

The bank’s two Cash Rewards cards offer $200 bonuses if cardholders spend at least $1,000 in qualifying purchases within 90 days of opening their account, and cash back rates that go as high as 6 percent in the first year.