As the 1 percent get richer, the average American is still falling behind

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

American’s ultra-wealthy had a great year in 2025. The same can’t be said for the rest of the country.

The top 1 percent grew their wealth around $5 trillion last year and now control about a third of the nation’s wealth, according to the latest data from the Federal Reserve.

The 1 per cent now collectively have $55 trillion, which nearly amounts to the entire wealth of the bottom 90 per cent.

The Fed data presents a bleak picture of how unequal wealth distribution has become over time, with average Americans no longer holding the biggest share of the nation’s wealth like they did in the late Eighties.

In September 1989, the first year that the Fed offered statistics, the 1 percent owned 22.8 percent of the national wealth, while the bottom 90 percent held 39.2 percent. In terms of dollars, the top 1 percent owned $4.7 trillion compared to $8 trillion for the bottom 90%.

The top 1 percent own about a third of the nation’s wealth today ( AFP via Getty Images )

Wealth distribution by age

The Fed data covers several areas of wealth distribution, including how it breaks down by age, generation and race. Those aged 70 and above saw their wealth increase by around $4.5 trillion from January through September 2025.

Those under 40 enjoyed a roughly $800 billion increase in their wealth, the largest such gain from the first to third quarter of the year since 2021:

Year Wealth of those under 40 from January - March (Q1) Wealth of those under 40 from July - September (Q3) Difference in wealth between Q1 and Q3 2025 $10.6 trillion $11.4 trillion +$800 billion 2024 $10.1 trillion $10.6 trillion +$500 billion 2023 $9.2 trillion $9.6 trillion +$400 billion 2022 $10 trillion $9.3 trillion -$700 billion 2021 $8.2 trillion $9.4 trillion +$1.2 trillion

Wealth distribution by education

There are significant disparities in wealth distributed by education, too.

Those who graduated from college owned 75.5 percent of the nation’s wealth through September 2025. Those who graduated from high school had a 9.1 percent share, and those with no high school education had a 1.3 percent share.

Those figures are far different than they were 37 years ago, when college grads had a 48.6 percent share compared to a 32.2 percent share for those with and without a high school education.