Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Warner Bros Discovery’s board is reportedly set to advise shareholders to reject Paramount Skydance’s $108.4 billion takeover bid, with a decision potentially announced as early as Wednesday. This development marks the latest turn in the intense competition for the media giant’s extensive assets.

The coveted portfolio includes Warner Bros’ historic film and television studio, boasting a vast library from classics like "Casablanca" and "Citizen Kane" to modern hits such as "Harry Potter" and "Friends," alongside HBO and the HBO Max streaming service.

Securing these assets would grant the successful bidder a significant advantage in the ongoing streaming wars.

Earlier this month, Netflix had emerged as the preferred suitor with a $27 cash-and-stock bid for Warner Bros' non-cable assets.

Paramount CEO David Ellison then went directly to Warner Bros' shareholders with a $30-a-share, all-cash bid for the whole company.

Paramount has asserted in regulatory filings that its offer is superior to Netflix’s and would benefit from a clearer path to regulatory approval. Its proposal is backed by $41 billion in new equity, which is backed by the Ellison family and RedBird Capital, and $54 billion of debt commitments from Bank of America, Citi and Apollo.

Meanwhile, Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners, previously a financing partner for Paramount, is reportedly withdrawing from the bidding process.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros Discovery declined to comment on the matter. Paramount and Affinity Partners did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In his effort to win over Donald Trump’s approval as he looks to gobble up Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount chief executive David Ellison told White House officials in recent days that he would make “sweeping changes” at the cable news channel that sparks the president’s ire the most: CNN.

Monitor your credit scores effortlessly.

Create an account today. Terms and conditions apply. LEARN MORE ADVERTISEMENT

Monitor your credit scores effortlessly.

Create an account today. Terms and conditions apply. LEARN MORE ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Wall Street Journal, Ellison – who launched a $108 billion hostile takeover bid of WBD after Netflix and Warner announced their deal last week – made a trip to Washington recently to assure Trump administration officials that CNN would have a new look if he bought the network’s parent company.