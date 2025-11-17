Walgreens ends holiday pay for hourly employees

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Walgreens has quietly stripped its hourly employees of paid vacation time for major holidays including Christmas and Thanksgiving after being bought out by a private equity firm, according to reports.

Documents obtained by Bloomberg showed that full-time U.S. workers who get paid an hourly rate will no longer receive automatic vacation pay for six public holidays, costing them hundreds of dollars every year even as the cost of living spirals.

The move will reportedly affect Christmas Day, Thanksgiving, New Year's Eve, Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, and Labor Day, which full-time employees previously got paid for even if they worked no hours that day.

It comes after the struggling pharmacy chain was acquired for $10m in August by the private equity firm Sycamore Partners, ending its nearly century-long run as a publicly traded company.

Since then Sycamore has continued Walgreens' aggressive cost-cutting drive, reportedly firing around 80 corporate employees, including most of its communications team, and closing an office in downtown Chicago.

open image in gallery Walgreens employees were reportedly informed of the move a month before Thanksgiving ( Justin Sullivan/Getty Images )

That was on top of roughly 1,200 store closures that Walgreens announced in 2024, part of a massive wave of corporate retail layoffs that has helped drive the U.S. monthly hiring rate to its lowest point since the pandemic.

Federal law does not require companies to pay their employees for public holidays they don't work.

The Pharmacy Guild, a labor union for pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, condemned the move, saying it would force some employees to choose between paying their bills and having enough to eat.

"I don’t think a health care worker anywhere in this country, regardless of what their title is, deserves to live like that," co-founder Shane Jerominski told Bloomberg.

Walgreens and Sycamore Partners did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

open image in gallery Ordinary items being locked up to prevent shoplifting — seen here at a Walgreens-owned Duane Reade drugstore in New York City — probably did not help the migration of customers to online retail ( Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images )

Founded in 1901 and floated on public stock markets in 1927, Walgreens has been struggling for years with inflation, rising costs, thin prescription reimbursements, and shoplifting, as cash-strapped consumers turned increasingly to online shopping in the wake of the pandemic.

Monitor your credit scores effortlessly.

Create an account today. Terms and conditions apply. LEARN MORE ADVERTISEMENT

Monitor your credit scores effortlessly.

Create an account today. Terms and conditions apply. LEARN MORE ADVERTISEMENT

By October 024, the company's stock price had plummeted by as much as 92 per cent from its all-time peak in 2015.

Sycamore's move will only inflame ongoing controversy about the economic dominion of private equity firms, which critics accuse of degrading Americans' quality of life by buying up longstanding businesses and milking them for short-term profit.

High-profile firms allegedly driven into the ground by private equity include the restaurant chain Red Lobster, the prolific crafts retailer Joann, and the toy giant Toys 'R' Us.