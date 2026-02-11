Jobs report lands with surprising 130,000 jobs added to US economy last month
Job growth surpasses 100,000 for the first time since early 2025
The U.S. economy added 130,000 new jobs last month, according to a federal jobs report released Wednesday, surpassing economists’ expectations.
While the national unemployment rate remained near four-year highs at 4.3 percent, the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ reported job growth exceeded the 55,000 new jobs predicted by economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.
The economy added 80,000 more jobs than it did in December and marked the first time since early 2025 that it added more than 100,000 jobs in a month, according to the bureau.
The health care industry added 82,000 jobs this past month, with 50,000 of those positions coming in ambulatory health care services, according to the report. Family services jobs in the social assistance sector grew by 42,000, and construction saw an increase of 33,000.
The federal government saw its new jobs decline by 34,000, while the financial activities industry suffered a 22,000 drop in new jobs.
