How many US jackpots have exceeded $1 billion? Here are the top 10
More than a dozen lottery jackpot prizes exceeded $1 billion in the last 10 years
The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $1 billion for Saturday night's draw, with a cash value of $461.3 million, after lottery officials confirmed no ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing.
This monumental sum marks another instance in a growing trend, with the United States having witnessed more than a dozen lottery jackpot prizes exceeding the $1 billion threshold since 2016. These colossal payouts have captured national attention, often leading to frenzied ticket sales.
A look back at the largest jackpots ever won in the U.S., and where the life-changing tickets were purchased, includes:
1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022. The winning ticket was sold at a Los Angeles-area gas station.
2. $1.787 billion, Powerball, Sept. 6, 2025. The winning tickets were sold in Missouri and Texas.
3. $1.765 billion, Powerball, Oct. 11, 2023. The winning ticket was sold at a liquor store in a tiny California mountain town.
4. $1.602 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023. The winning ticket was sold at a supermarket in Neptune Beach, Florida.
5. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016. The winning tickets were sold at a Los Angeles-area convenience store, a Florida supermarket and a Tennessee grocery store.
6. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018. The winning ticket was sold at a South Carolina convenience store.
7. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023. The winning ticket was sold at a Maine gas station.
8. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022. The winning ticket was sold at a Chicago-area gas station.
9. $1.326 billion, Powerball, April 7, 2024. The winning ticket was sold at an Oregon convenience store.
10. $1.269 billion, Mega Millions, Dec. 27, 2024. The winning ticket was sold at a gas station in Northern California.